Tallinn Welcomes MSC Seaview, Hopes More Cruise Ships Will Follow

Estonian ports are open for cruise vessels, said the Port of Tallinn’s Head of Passenger Business Ingrid Berezin and Head of Marketing and Communication Sirle Arro.

“Tallinn is well prepared to handle cruise vessels and tourists in the best possible way. Port of Tallinn follows procedures and recommendations determined by the Estonian Health Board and takes into consideration the guidelines and health protocols from the EU and cruise industry,” they told Cruise Industry News.

“Effective teamwork with the city and government authorities, port agents, tour operators, local communities and other stakeholders enables to handle arriving vessels and tourists safely and efficiently,” they added.

The Port of Tallinn is currently actively preparing for the restart of cruises and discussing the conditions and requirements with cruise lines and the local authorities.

The first cruise ship has already visited the port. The MSC Seaview called in Tallinn on July 8.

“Hopefully some other cruise lines will follow the initiative. Of course, everything is still open and depends on the COVID situation and on the governments of the countries in the Baltic Sea Area, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Berezin and Arro said.

“For 2022 we have almost as many bookings as we used to have before the COVID era, but how the next season will be in reality is still an open question. From a longer perspective, we are positive that the cruise industry will recover rather sooner than later as people are longing for traveling and cruising is popular and safe. Both the cruise lines and ports are well prepared,” they added.

Among the Port of Tallinn’s infrastructure news is the opening of the green and smart cruise terminal in July 2021.

“The concept behind the cruise terminal was based equally on the needs of cruise travelers and city residents, as well as sustainability considerations. As the biggest sea gate of Estonia, it will offer the cruise guests the best visiting experience while following the principles of sustainability,” Berezin and Arro noted.

According to them, both the interior and exterior design of the terminal will use environmentally friendly solutions and materials – including sea power, solar panel energy, LED lighting, a temperature-controlled ventilation system and a natural smoke and heat extraction system.