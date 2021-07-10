Cagliari Cruise Port Welcomes Costa Firenze

fter having hosted the Costa Smeralda calls on a weekly basis through May and June, Cagliari Cruise Port has announced that it has welcomed the maiden call of another Costa ship, the Costa Firenze, during her very first cruise itinerary.

At the invitation of the captain, the local authorities joined the crest exchange ceremony held onboard, which was also attended by the management of Cagliari Cruise Port.

“The Costa Firenze is the new flagship of Costa Cruises, the largest Italian cruise company, which once again focuses on Cagliari to fascinate its passengers with its magical itineraries in the Mediterranean Sea. For Cagliari Cruise Port, this call is an important demonstration of the centrality of the Sardinian port not only for the shipowner but also within the panorama of Italian cruise ports”, said General Manager of Cagliari Cruise Port, Antonio Di Monte.

The Costa Firenze was built by Fincantieri and delivered last December with a live-streamed ceremony. Initially, the departure was scheduled for the end of February, but the pandemic forced the company to postpone until July.

Christened in Savona at the inauguration of its first itinerary, the ship’s interior design is inspired by the Florentine Renaissance, while boasting strong environmental performances and technological innovations.

The Costa ship will carry out a Western Mediterranean itinerary throughout the summer.

Safety, health and prevention are guaranteed onboard by the Costa Safety Protocol, while anti-contagion rules implemented by Cagliari Cruise Port are in force landside.

In late 2016, Cagliari Cruise Port has become part of the network of Global Ports Holding (GPH).