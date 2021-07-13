The Five Biggest Cruise Ships in Service

Some of the world’s largest cruise ships are already back sailing. Cruise Industry News has compiled the list of the five biggest, in terms of their passenger capacity, cruise vessels currently in service, according to the Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News.

Costa Smeralda

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Year Built: 2019

Tonnage: 182,700

Capacity: 5,224

Region: Europe – Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona, Italy

The biggest cruise ship currently in service, the 5,224-guest Costa Smeralda has been sailing in the Mediterranean since May 1.

Based in Savona, Italy, the vessel was one of the first to resume operations in Europe and is currently offering a seven-night cruise to Italy, Spain and France, with visits to Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Civitavecchia and Messina.

MSC Virtuosa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Year Built: 2021

Tonnage: 177,100

Capacity: 4,888

Region: Europe – United Kingdom

Homeport: Southampton, England

MSC Cruises’ newest vessel, the MSC Virtuosa, entered service on May 20, offering domestic cruises in the United Kingdom.

With a capacity of 4,888 guests, the ship is currently the second biggest in service. Before the pandemic, it was set to be based in Germany and offer a series of cruises to the Baltic capital cities and the Norwegian Fjords.

MSC Grandiosa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Year Built: 2019

Tonnage: 177,100

Capacity: 4,888

Region: Europe – Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa, Italy

The 4,888-guest MSC Grandiosa is the third largest cruise vessel sailing in July. Based in Italy, the vessel has been offering Mediterranean cruises since January.

Presently, the itinerary visits Italy, Spain and Malta calling at Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo, La Valletta and Barcelona.

Costa Firenze

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Year Built: 2020

Tonnage: 135,500

Capacity: 4,232

Region: Europe – Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona, Italy

Delivered in late 2020, the Costa Firenze entered service on July 4 as the fourth largest cruise vessel currently sailing.

Previously China-bound, the 4,232-passenger vessel is now offering cruises in Europe. Sailing from Savona, it offers a program of seven-night cruises to Italy, featuring calls in Civitavecchia, Naples, Catania, Palermo and Cagliari.

MSC Seaview

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Year Built: 2018

Tonnage: 154,000

Capacity: 4,140

Region: Europe – Baltic

Homeport: Kiel, Germany

With a capacity of 4,140 guests at 100-percent occupancy, the MSC Seaview resumed service in Northern Europe on July 3.

Based in Kiel, Germany, the vessel is currently offering a new itinerary to the Baltic, with visits to Sweden and Estonia. Before the pandemic, the 2018-built ship was set to offer a summer program in the Mediterranean.