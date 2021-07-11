Yara Marine Acquires Full Ownerships of Lean Marine

Yara Marine Technologies has announced that it has acquired Lean Marine, a company specializing in automated fuel-saving, performance management, and reporting solutions for vessels.

Lean Marine’s intelligent software and hardware solutions have already been installed on more than 200 vessels worldwide.

According to Yara, Lean Marine offers a combination of direct, real-time fuel optimization and data analysis over time, which promise to improve operational efficiency, with potential fuel consumption and CO 2 emission savings of up to 25 percent.

Their FuelOpt system is said to optimize a vessel’s propulsion in real-time based on commands from the bridge, enabling automated control of vessel speed and fuel consumption, and avoiding fuel overconsumption. Additionally, on vessels with controllable pitch propellers, FuelOpt acts as a dynamic tuning system controlling the propeller’s pitch and RPM automatically to produce the most amount of thrust with the least amount of power.

The second main product, Fleet Analytics, is described as being able to turn the vessel’s data into knowledge to improve decision-making and achieve operational excellence.

Lean Marine will continue to offer FuelOpt and Fleet Analytics as part of Yara Marine’s portfolio of green technologies for the maritime industry, and these offerings will be backed by Yara Marine’s global service and support infrastructure.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Lean Marine’s systems have been contracted for more than 200 vessels, representing over 50 different ship-owners, the company stated.

Norway based Yara Marine has been focused on emissions reduction technologies since 2010, including scrubbers, shore power, wind-assisted propulsion and route optimization systems.