Carnival To Allow Crew Shore Leave in U.S. and Caribbean Ports

Carnival Cruise Line will allow its fully-vaccinated crew members to go out in ports and homeports, as long as the authorities permit shore leave access. This was reported by Crew Center who cite their crew sources within Carnival.

There will also be no need for crew to stay in reserved areas or attend organized shore excursions, according to Crew Center. In terms of exiting in ports the ships are visiting, crew members will reportedly have the same rights as guests.

According to Crew Center’s information, the crew will be allowed shore leave in U.S. ports after the first month of the return of the ship in service, which for Carnival team members means from the beginning of August.

“We are expecting to receive our i95s to get out in Miami by the end of July,” one Carnival crew member told Crew Center.

If achieved, Carnival team members will be the first crew to disembark the ships in U.S. ports for a short shore leave since March 2020 after the CDC issued No Sail Order on all cruise ships sailing out of the United States. The crew will have a chance to visit some of their favorite places again and contribute to the U.S. economy by spending money onshore.

Four Carnival ships are scheduled for a restart from the U.S. in July, with the Carnival Vista already setting sail on July 3 from Galveston. The Carnival Breeze will resume operations from the same port on July 15, and the Carnival Horizon from Miami. The Carnival Miracle will start sailing to Alaska from Seattle.