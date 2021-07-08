Tarragona

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer 2021 Is Out

2021 Summer Edition - Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

The summer issue of Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine is now available to subscribers.

The 128-page printed magazine covers a variety of relevant industry topics.

Focusing on the cruise brands based in Europe, Cruise Industry News editorial team is covering the return-to-service plans of MSC Cruises, TUI Cruises, Costa, P&O, Cunard, Marella, AIDA, Nicko, Plantours and start-up Ambassador.

Food and beverage is also a big part of the issue, with Cruise Industry News going behind the scenes aboard the new Disney Wish, MSC Virtuosa, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima and the Costa Smeralda, as well as an exclusive look at the procurement challenges of the restart with input from Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, the Apollo Group and Norwegian Cruise Line.

opical coverage is focused on the renewed interest in shore power, the expanding infrastructure of LNG bunkering, and how some cruise lines have found ways to offer stable, fast, affordable and easy internet connections, including Carnival Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises.

A section is also devoted to the expedition market, with exclusive one-on-one interviews with the leading operators outlining their product differentiators and market strategies going forward.

