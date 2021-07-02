Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Appoints Anita Mitchell as VP of External Affairs



Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced the appointment of Anita Mitchell as vice president of external affairs and new business development.

According to a press release, Mitchell brings more than 50 years of campaign and governmental experience to the team and has served in high-level civic roles including boards of several local Chambers of Commerce, being named the first woman president of The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches and working as chair of The State Women’s Hall of Fame.

Mitchell’s passion and extensive knowledge of governmental affairs also led her to her notable role as chairman of The Republican Party of Palm Beach County, the cruise line wrote.

Mitchell has consulted with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line over the past few years and as the company’s newly appointed vice president of external affairs and new business development, she will oversee communication with local and federal government groups and elected officials, helping further the executive team’s relationships within the Palm Beach County community.

Mitchell works alongside key leaders within the organization, including the CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Oneil Khosa, and the CCO, Francis Riley, the cruise line wrote. Her expertise will aid in the expansion of new business opportunities and strengthen relationships as Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line relaunches post-pandemic.

“Anita is a very respected, well-known leader in the Palm Beach County community and her vast knowledge of the area, along with her unparalleled relationships, make her a phenomenal asset to our team,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Chief Commercial Officer Francis Riley.

“Anita’s head-on approach and can-do attitude are incomparable, which will certainly help us further enhance our relationships within the community and open up new avenues of growth for our brand,” he added.

Mitchell started her career in sales, public relations and radio in Brevard County, Florida, and later worked for prestigious organizations such as Walt Disney World, The American Film Institute and Florida TaxWatch – Florida’s number one governmental think tank. Prior to joining Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, she served as president of Anita Mitchell Associates, which is now The Mitchell Group based in West Palm Beach.

“I have been fortunate to work closely with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s hardworking team over the course of the past several years, and I am beyond thrilled to come onboard full-time, assisting in any way I can as the company reenters the marketplace following some very challenging times,” said Mitchell.

“I look forward to continuing my work on the cruise line’s behalf locally, and I am excited about the potential that exists ahead,” she added.