The Top U.S. Cruise Homeports this Summer

With the Celebrity Edge marking the first cruise with paying passengers on a large cruise ship in more than 15 months, the U.S. homeports are set to a quick rebound.

By August, at least 26 cruise ships are set to be service in the United States, sailing from seven different homeports, including Miami, Long Beach, Seattle and Galveston.

Cruise Industry News looked at the service resumption deployment to find the ports with most capacity:

Miami, Florida

6 ships and 22,884 berths

Freedom of the Seas (3,600 berths)

Carnival Horizon (4,000 berths)

Norwegian Gem (2,400 berths)

Carnival Sunrise (2,984 berths)

MSC Meraviglia (4,500 berths)

Symphony of the Seas (5,400 berths)

Seattle, Washington

8 ships and 20,834 berths

Serenade of the Seas (2,100 berths)

Carnival Miracle (2,100 berths)

Celebrity Millennium (2,038 berths)

Majestic Princess (3,600 berths)

Nieuw Amsterdam (2,100 berths)

Silver Muse (596 berths)

Norwegian Encore (4,200 berths)

Ovation of the Seas (4,100 berths)

Port Canaveral, Florida

4 ships and 17,350 berths

Mardi Gras (5,200 berths)

Carnival Magic (3,650 berths)

Allure of the Seas (5,400 berths)

Mariner of the Seas (3,100 berths)

Galveston, Texas

3 ships and 11,250 berths

Carnival Vista (4,000 berths)

Carnival Breeze (3,650 berths)

Independence of the Seas (3,600 berths)

Port Everglades, Florida

3 ships and 9,858 berths

Odyssey of the Seas (4,100 berths)

Celebrity Edge (2,908 berths)

Celebrity Equinox (2,850 berths)

Long Beach, California

1 ship and 4,000 berths

Carnival Panorama (4,000 berths)

Palm Beach, Florida

1 ship and 1,308 berths