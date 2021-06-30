Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port Debuts With First Docked Vessel

Resorts World Bimini, an expansive beachfront complex with a hotel, casino, marina, and new private beach, has announced the debut of Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port.

According to a press release, the construction of the single-pier port, which can accommodate up to Oasis-class vessels, marks the ability for cruise ships to dock on the Bahamian Out Island for the first time.

Developed exclusively by Resorts World Bimini, which is operated by Genting Americas Inc. the new port joins Freeport and Nassau as one of three ports in The Bahamas located on a non-private island.

Cruise passengers can take advantage of an array of amenities, according to the press release. These include a casino and spa, a handful of international dining options, and access to the brand-new Resorts World Bimini Beach daytime party venue, which features two lagoon-style swimming pools, live entertainment, casual culinary fare, and perks like VIP cabana rentals with premium bottle packages.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the launch of Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port and proud of the significance this has for the island, said President of Genting Americas East, Robert DeSalvio.

“Not only are we making Bimini’s rich history and vibrant local culture accessible to travelers on a greater scale, but with so many incredible amenities at passengers’ fingertips, we’ve designed an experience that puts Bimini on par with some of the Caribbean’s most sought-after cruising destinations,” he added.

Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port will welcome its first vessel on July 4. The Crystal Cruise Line’s luxury-class ship Serenity will sail within Bahamian waters without calling any other country.

Passengers will be able to embark from both Nassau and Bimini, marking the brand’s inaugural voyage this year. The event will be attended by Bahamian dignitaries and will include a plaque ceremony, live Junkanoo entertainment, and more.

“Today marks an exciting day of ‘firsts’ for Crystal Cruises as Crystal Serenity becomes the first passenger cruise ship with guests to dock at the new Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port and the first ship to showcase all of the beautifully appointed amenities Resorts World Bimini Beach has to offer our Crystal guests,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal.

“As we launch Crystal’s return to cruising in The Bahamas, we are pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate this monumental day with our sister company Resorts World Bimini and congratulate them on the impressive new Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port, yet another fantastic amenity for arriving guests, the island of Bimini and the spectacular Resorts World Bimini complex,” he added.

Bahamas Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said the homeporting inauguration ceremony signals a new era in The Bahamas.

“We have a lot to celebrate because we in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation have been working tirelessly to ensure that our country is safe for visitors and locals. Crystal Cruises has shown that it has a deep interest in the Islands of The Bahamas and is assisting to reinvigorate our economy by making stops in numerous islands,” he said. “Each stop will give visitors an unforgettable experience while stimulating the national economy through more businesses reopening.”