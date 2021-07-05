Cruise Ship Orderbook: July 2021 Update

The global cruise ship orderbook stands at 99 ships as the month of July starts, with the delivery schedule extending through 2027.

Recent deliveries include the Hanseatic Inspiration and Crystal Endeavor, both luxury expedition ships, which joined the global fleet in June.

[Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, click here.]

Meanwhile, changes include the delivery date of the Icon of the Seas for Royal Caribbean International, now fall 2023, as well as the transfer of AIDA's 2023 newbuild to the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

Regent has named its next ultra-luxury newbuild the Seven Seas Grandeur, as Norwegian's luxury brand anticipates a fourth quarter delivery in 2023.

MSC Cruises has been busy too, finding a name for its upcoming luxury brand, Explora Journeys, which will see four ships join its fleet between 2023 and 2026. MSC also named its 2023 LNG-powered newbuild the MSC Euribia.

[Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, click here.]