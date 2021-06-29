Royal Caribbean Gets First Conditional Sailing Certificate from CDC

Royal Caribbean International has received a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) for the Freedom of the Seas, following a recent successful simulated voyage from Miami,.

The certificate provides approval for passenger voyages with less than 95 percent of guests vaccinated, which will allow the company to sail with more children aboard.

Next up, the ship will see its first revenue sailing this weekend, departing July 2 from Miami with calls in Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas.

"Freedom will sail with all crew fully vaccinated and the majority of guests fully vaccinated. Any unvaccinated guests (mainly children) will be subject to additional testing requirements and specific health protocols. This is exciting progress, and we look forward to welcoming our guests onboard," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO.