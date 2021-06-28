Carnival Cruise Line Expands HUB App Ahead of Restart

Carnival Cruise Line announced it is expanding the functionality of its HUB App, which will include enhanced food and beverage features, spa and shore excursion booking capabilities, virtual queuing for onboard venues, and updated health and safety information.

“In today’s world, smart phones have become ubiquitous for travelers, and they provide a great platform to help our guests make the most of their cruise vacation. We continue to leverage the popularity of the HUB App to enhance our guests’ pre-cruise and onboard experience,” said Ron Dillehay, Carnival’s vice president of guest marketing & technology. “The updates we are announcing today will build upon the convenient features that have made the HUB App the most popular app in cruising, and further enhance our guest experience on board.”

New offerings include:

Expanded Food Delivery, Additional F&B Capabilities: The HUB App was the first app to enable pizza and beer delivery, and this function will be expanded to include the delivery of a variety of culinary and beverage offerings anywhere on board. Menus for all shipboard dining and beverage offerings will be available in a digital form using QR codes. The HUB App will also be expanded to include dining check-in functionality to additional guests and venues, in addition to Your Time Dining.

Virtual Reservations & Queuing: Guests will soon be able to reserve seats virtually for various venues onboard and be alerted when it is time to arrive for their function. Additionally, guests will be able to check-in to virtual queues for select locations onboard, including guest services, and be alerted when their place in line is ready, Carnival said. Guests will also leverage the HUB App to reserve tickets for BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea debuting on Mardi Gras July 31 from Port Canaveral

New Safety Content: Guests will be able to check-in for their cruise via the HUB App with the ability to submit necessary health information, including a health questionnaire and other time-saving steps prior to departure, and new safety content, including new notifications to help guests complete their muster check-in on board.

Additional enhancements to the HUB App capabilities will be rolled out in the coming months, Carnival said in a statement.