Celebrity Cruises and Port Everglades Ready for First Major U.S. Cruise In 15 Months

When the Celebrity Edge departs Port Everglades on Saturday, it will mark the first revenue cruise with paying passengers on a large cruise ship sailing from a U.S. port in more than 15 months.

It's also another major news item for Royal Caribbean Group, which owns Celebrity Cruises, and has had a busy month with the Celebrity Millennium and Adventure of the Seas relaunching service in the Caribbean, and the Freedom of the Seas recently completing a test cruise for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the week.

Saturday Port Everglades Highlights:

The city of Ft. Lauderdale along with Broward County and Royal Caribbean Group will open the day at 10 a.m. with a press conference.

Press conference speakers are Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director; Michael Udine, Broward County Vice Mayor; Brian Abel, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity; Richard Fain, Chairman & CEO, Royal Caribbean Group and Captain Kate McCue, Celebrity Edge Captain.

Edge Sailing Details:

The Edge will be under the command of American Captain Kate McCue.

The week-long itinerary is expected to depart from Terminal 25 at Port Everglades, which is said to be one of the most modern cruise terminals in operation.

Port Everglades will host a virtual sail-away party on Facebook Live starting at 6 p.m., while locals are encouraged to cheer on the ship at Harbor Beach or Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park.

Calls include Costa Maya, Cozumel and Nassau, with three days at sea.

Onboard