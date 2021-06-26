Atlas Ocean Voyages Ups Commission Rates for Travel Partners

World Navigator

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a limited time offer for its travel advisor partners to earn more commission on the brand’s new, summer 2021 Egypt and Greek Isles voyages.

For all new bookings made between June 24 and July 9, 2021, aboard World Navigator’s nine- to 13-night voyages, departing August 4, 13, 20 and 27, September 6, and October 4, 2021, travel advisors will receive 17 percent commission with no non-commissionable fares (NCFs).

To help Travel Advisors incentivize their clients, according to a press release, Atlas is also offering a choice of free-business class, round-trip air travel or up to $7,000 savings per suite or stateroom. Travel Advisors’ clients can enjoy immense value on an all-inclusive, luxurious Egypt and Greek Isles adventure aboard World Navigator, the only cruise ship to call in Egypt this summer. 

“This bonus commission is to recognize our valued travel advisor partners who have supported us through our deployment transition,” said Carlos Garzon, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Atlas Ocean Voyages. “And Atlas makes it easy for travel advisors to do business with us, because we are an all-inclusive, luxury product; don’t have NCFs; and we pay commission on the air portion of the cruise fare.”

