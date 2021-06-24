Celebrity Cruises Achieves Sharecare Health Security Verified Designation

Sharecare, a digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, and Forbes Travel Guide have announced their first partnership with a major cruise line to adopt the tech-enabled Sharecare Health Security Verified system.

According to a press release, each ship in Celebrity Cruises' fleet has been Sharecare Health Security Verified with Forbes Travel Guide, using a solution designed to help mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and other public health outbreaks.

Sharecare Health Security Verified was developed in response to COVID-19. According to the press release, it works in tandem with existing programs and protocols like Celebrity's 'Healthy at Sea' by ensuring health and safety measures – from employee well-being and safety to onboard sanitization to contactless adaptations for in-room dining – are comprehensive and can be verified by shipboard staff.

According to the press release, the Sharecare Health Security Verified solution allows real-time tracking of the verification process from the Celebrity Cruises headquarters to ensure each captain and crew confirm adherence to health and safety protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local ports, as well as any specific company standards prior to sailing.

Data generated through this process also provide an audit trail of protocol compliance and analytics, which is accessible to the ship's captain and monitoring teams at headquarters via the Sharecare Health Security Verified platform's virtual dashboard.

"We have been extremely impressed with both how comprehensive the Sharecare Health Security Verified system is and how easy it is for our staff to use," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises president and CEO.

"As The Celebrity Fleet returns to service, Sharecare will help verify our rigorous 'Healthy at Sea' protocols, enabling our guests to simply relax and enjoy their vacation. We thank our partners from Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide for their ongoing support in our quest to return to opening up the world," she added.

To maintain Sharecare Health Security Verified status, each shipboard team will complete the verification process covering a comprehensive list of touchpoints, including embarkation and disembarkation, housekeeping, and communal areas and activities, on every ship between sailings.

With each Celebrity cruise, initial passenger boarding will not commence until the ship has been health security "cleared" by its executive committee, according to the press release.

At this point, all passengers will receive notification via their handheld devices that their ship has been re-verified and is ready for boarding. This notification and reverification between every cruise aim to give travelers peace of mind that every requirement has been completed and confirmed by Celebrity staff.

"Like Celebrity, we recognize a culture of accountability is key to curbing the spread of COVID-19 and other public health threats so its industry can get back to business. Further, as one of the first cruise lines to resume sailing in the U.S., Celebrity's health security efforts are setting a new well-being standard for its community of passengers and shipboard staff," said Hermann Elger, executive vice president and general manager of travel, entertainment, and health security at Sharecare.