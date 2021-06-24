Wismar Welcomes Hanseatic Inspiration on First Transit Call in Baltic Sea Since COVID-19

Wismar has welcomed the Hanseatic Inspiration early on June 23 for the first transit call of a cruise ship on the German coast. The Hapag Lloyd Cruises ship called at the cruise berth in the World Heritage City of Wismar, finally resuming the season after a long, coronavirus-induced break.

Just two days prior to the call, the new terminal building was inaugurated by Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Minister of Economy Harry Glawe and the Senator for Economic Affairs of the Hanseatic city of Wismar Michael Berkhahn.

The cruise berth had undergone a major refurbishment, which approximately cost 8 million euros. The flooring in the area of the berth was prepared for handling provisions and luggage, as well as a UNESCO World Heritage compliant ISPS fence, a greywater station for the discharge of dirty water and a Dalbensteg, was built to improve the safe mooring of the vessels.

Finally, the terminal building was constructed and handed over to the authorities (Federal Police and Customs) for usage.

The cruise ship berth with its new terminal building, which is located within walking distance to the old town of the UNESCO World Heritage site, is part of the tourist center of the Old Port in Wismar.

The passengers of the Hanseatic Inspiration were offered guided walks into the city center, as well as excursions to Schwerin Castle and the Hanseatic cities of Lübeck and Rostock. A bus journey from Wismar to Berlin takes about 2.5 hours, according to a press release.

Wismar’s traditional fusiliers bid farewell to the ship and passengers in the evening of June 23 with several salute shots.

Wismar is expected to accept 11 ship calls in 2021.