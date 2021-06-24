P&O Introduces Initiatives To Ease Pre-Boarding and Time Onboard

P&O Cruises has announced that it is launching two new initiatives, the My Holiday app and a pre-holiday video guide to enable guests to maximize every moment of their holiday.

The My Holiday app, available to use free of charge once onboard, enables guests to pre-book dining time, restaurant and entertainment from the comfort of their cabin, sunbed or anywhere else, from their mobile phone or tablet.

Through the My Holiday app guests will be able to queue virtually for dining, needing only to arrive at their chosen restaurant at the exact time of their requested booking.

In a further move to help guests make the most of their time onboard, ahead of their holiday a new video presented by TV host and food and wine expert Olly Smith is available for viewing on the P&O Cruises website.

“We cannot wait to welcome guests back onboard from the end of June and we are committed to providing peace of mind and reassurance at every stage of a holiday with us. We want guests to enjoy every moment of these highly anticipated sailings so Olly Smith’s video on our website helpfully guides guests through what to expect this summer. Then while onboard, the My Holiday app is the tool for guests to plan their activities from anywhere on the ship. Precious and longed-for time onboard can therefore be spent getting the very most out of the P&O Cruises holiday experience,” P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said.

According to a press release, if preferred, guests can also visit the My Holiday desk onboard to assist with bookings or to receive guidance on how to access and use the app.

Ahead of the Britannia's return to service, in line with Chamber of Shipping guidance, the ship has achieved external validation of its health and wellbeing protocols from Bureau Veritas (BV). The Iona's inspection will be undertaken shortly.

“Our passenger ship experts have been supporting P&O Cruises with the verification of health and wellbeing standards to enable a return to service in line with the UK Chamber of Shipping’s guidance and Bureau Veritas guidelines. The ship was exceptionally well prepared and we give full credit to the entire ship’s crew and management. It will be good to see Britannia back in operation,” said Matthieu de Tugny, president marine and offshore of Bureau Veritas.

New well-being measures to protect guests and crew will also be in place for P&O Cruises series of UK coastal cruises, starting June 27, 2021, which will be for UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated guests only.

To ensure the well-being of all guests complimentary COVID-19 testing will be carried out upon arrival at the cruise terminal with boarding subject to achieving a negative test result.

P&O Cruises series of UK sailings resume June 27, 2021, on the Britannia with the new Excel-class ship Iona sailing from Aug. 7, 2021.