New Executive Appointments at Azamara

Azamara today announced a series of new leadership hires across multiple departments, according to a press release.

The new appointments will support vital functions of the company, some of which are new to the brand since Q1 of 2021, when the brand became an independent cruise line, being sold to Sycamore Partners from Royal Caribbean Group.

Key hires joining the Azamara team include Doug Parks as Chief Administrative Officer, Captain Nico Corbijn as Head of Marine Operations, Laura Krejci as Chief Information Officer, and Rafael Pagliuso as General Counsel. Azamara will also continue to support its sales team.

“We are excited to welcome Doug, Nico, Laura and Rafael to the Azamara family,” says Azamara President, Carol Cabezas. “Following a tough year for the cruise industry, we are eager and determined to get back out on the water, these new additions will help lead the company to success by building out and operating key areas of the business, and ensuring our returning guests enjoy a safe and enjoyable experience with Azamara.”

Highlights:



• Doug Parks will bring invaluable business transformation experience as he joins Azamara to lead the development and growth of the brand’s shared service teams. Previously, he was the SVP, Chief Resources Officer at HealthNow New York Inc, and will bring multiple years of strategy and organization development, Human Resources, culture, talent acquisition and management experience to Azamara.

• Laura Krejci will lead the buildout of the technology ecosystem to enhance the brand’s operations and digital selling tools as Chief Information Officer at Azamara. Previously, she was SVP Technology at Chico’s FAS where she was leading the development and execution of technology, digital & analytics services to promote business growth through continuous improvement, innovation, and talent excellence.

• Captain Nico Corbijn joins as the first Head of Marine Operations and will work closely with both the marine and technical teams to assist in day-to-day operation support and to ensure the fleet is maintained at the highest standard. Prior to joining Azamara, the veteran maritime industry executive worked for numerous large cruise lines. Additionally, Corbjin founded maritime management consulting company, Reveles Solutions, in 2016.

• Rafael Pagliuso will join as the brand’s first dedicated General Counsel to represent and lead Azamara’s legal matters and initiatives. Previously, he was Corporate Counsel at Votorantim Group and VP & General Counsel - Latin America at Emerson Electric. Pagliuso holds a Law degree from Unicenp in Brazil and a Masters in US Law from Washington University.



Leading the charge for the sales department are a series of cruise industry experts, including Nils Lindstad as VP of Sales and Trade Support; Katie Gerhard, as AVP of Sales, East; Lori Goldspiel as AVP of Sales West and National Accounts; Kevin Regan, AVP of Global Charters and Incentives; and Patrice Willoughby as VP of International Business Development.