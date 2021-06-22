Hurtigruten Charges Into Galapagos, Partners with Metropolitan Touring

Hurtigruten Expeditions is heading into the Galapagos, having inked a deal with Metropolitan Touring to take guests to the region starting in January 2022.

“We are extremely excited to expand our South America offering to one of the most spectacular destinations on the planet. We have seen a clear trend of travelers seeking out truly unique and meaningful travel experiences, with a sharp increase in demand for the type of small ships / big experiences we offer. The pandemic has dramatically pushed this development forward. There is huge pent-up demand for traveling right now, and we are responding with this breathtaking new destination,” said Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Hurtigurten guests will board the upgraded 90-guest MS Santa Cruz II, which will see a significant refit this year including all suites and cabins, explorer lounge, dining room, bar, and other public areas. A Hurtigruten Expeditions hallmark, a Science Area, will also be added, where guests and the onboard expedition team will create an even deeper understanding of the wonders they explore.

“This partnership brings together two companies that combine the best of two worlds: Hurtigruten Expeditions as a global player with an excellent reputation in expedition cruises, and our long history and deep knowledge of the Galapagos Islands. We are really excited to welcome the first Hurtigruten Expeditions’ guests on board,” added Metropolitan Touring CEO Paulina Burbano de Lara.

“This is a significant milestone in our 125-year history of exploring. The Galapagos is one of the world’s ultimate expedition cruise destinations. It is a perfect match between two companies with a proud history, strong heritage, and passion for the well-being of our oceans and our planet,” noted Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.

Starting on January 5, 2022, Hurtigruten Expeditions will offer nine-day expeditions on the Santa Cruz II, with two nights in Quito and six nights onboard.

“Our unmatched experience in the Galapagos has enabled us to design and perfect the ideal way to explore the archipelago. Our itineraries are based on the concept of seeing as many of the ‘Big 15’ species as possible, with exclusive island and site visits. There really is no better way to see the islands,” said de Lara.