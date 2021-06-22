Denmark Reopens for Cruises on June 26

From June 26, vaccinated cruise guests will be allowed to go ashore in Denmark without any restrictions, according to a press release by CruiseCopenhagen.

According to the requirements by the Danish authorities, guests must be vaccinated with an EMA-accepted vaccine.

The reopening means that turnarounds are now possible in Copenhagen, but all 12 ports across the country will be ready to receive transit calls from June 26, CruiseCopenhagen wrote.

“We look forward to finally welcoming cruise guests in Denmark again. The wait has been incredibly long, and, unfortunately, most of the 2021 cruise season has already passed. We had hoped that non-vaccinated cruise guests also were welcome in Denmark as only one of four in the EU have been vaccinated, but the authorities chose a very cautious restart. Hopefully it will not be too long before we can also welcome non-vaccinated cruise guests to Denmark,” said Claus Bødker, director of CruiseCopenhagen.

Crew members are, unfortunately, not allowed ashore yet, unless they have been vaccinated as well. However, they can embark and disembark in Denmark. They also have to be tested before, during and after the cruise.

At all Danish destinations, safety will continue to be a top priority with a strict focus on ensuring social distance and proper hand hygiene while maintaining the good guest experience.