Restart Plans For Various Luxury, Niche and Regional Cruise Brands

While the big cruise lines dominate the headlines with their start up and back to cruising plans, other smaller luxury, regional and niche lines are either already cruising again or planning restarts in various phases in 2021.

Here's the latest on a small assortment of brands:

Atlas Ocean Voyages

First sailing: August 4, 2021

Ships: World Navigator

Regions: Egypt and Greek Islands

Launching service this year, Atlas Ocean announced new summer 2021 itineraries for its first expedition ship, the World Navigator.

The updated inaugural season includes alternating departures from Piraeus, Greece, and Alexandria, Egypt, starting August 4. The five new itineraries, ranging from seven to 12 nights, feature 14 unique ports of call and include multiple nights in either Alexandria or Mykonos, Greece.

Seabourn

First sailing: July 3, 2021

Ships: Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Odyssey

Regions: Mediterranean and Caribbean

Carnival Corporation’s luxury brand Seabourn recently confirmed its restart plans.

The company now intends to have two vessels sailing this July, with the entire fleet back in service only by 2022.

The Seabourn Ovation will be the first vessel to resume guest operations, sailing to the Greek Islands on July 3. The Seabourn Odyssey is set to follow on July 18, with cruises to the Caribbean from Barbados.

American Queen Steamboat Company

First sailing: In service

Ships: American Countess, American Duchess and American Empress

Regions: United States Rivers

American Queen Steamboat Company added a third ship into service on June 14, as the American Empress embarked on the first sailing of the 2021 Pacific Northwest season.

The U.S.-flagged American Queen Steamboat Company resumed cruises with the newly christened American Countess and American Duchess in March 2021.

P&O Australia

First sailing: September 20, 2021

Ships: Pacific Explorer, Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure

Regions: Australia

P&O Australia extended its operational pause to include all the cruises scheduled to depart from July 31 to on or before the new date of September 17.

According to the company, the move was consistent with its “practical approach to the operating environment” and necessary as the cruise industry continues to work with relevant government authorities to establish a pathway for the restart of cruising in Australia.

Now, P&O Australia’s first scheduled cruise departs on September 20, 2021.

Viking Cruises

First sailing: In Service

Ships: Viking Venus, Viking Orion, Viking Sky and Viking Sea

Regions: United Kingdom, Bermuda, Iceland and Mediterranean

Viking resumed service in the United Kingdom in May, as the Viking Venus started a series of domestic cruises in England.

On June 15, the company also welcomed American guests on board, with the Viking Orion sailing in Bermuda.

In July, the luxury cruise line also intends to sail in the Mediterranean and in Iceland.

Cunard Line

First sailing: July 19, 2021

Ships: Queen Elizabeth

Regions: United Kingdom

Cunard Line is set to resume operations from July 19, 2021, with the Queen Elizabeth offering a series of UK voyages from Southampton, England.

The Queen Mary 2 is also returning in 2021, resuming its previously announced schedule.

Regent Seven Seas

First sailing: September 11, 2021

Ships: Seven Seas Splendor

Regions: Northern Europe

The new Seven Seas Splendor will be the first ship to resume service for Regent Seven Seas.

The luxury vessel will welcome the passengers back on September 11, for an 11-night voyage, round-trip from Southampton, England, visiting Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The remainder of the Regent fleet’s return to sailing will be announced at future dates.

Dream Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: World Dream and Genting Dream

Regions: Asia – Singapore and Hong Kong

Back in service for nearly a year, Dream Cruises is expanding its operations in Asia. In Singapore, where the World Dream has been offering short cruises since November, the company recently resumed operating at the permitted 50 percent passenger capacity, with guests from different households now able to enjoy the option of traveling in a group size of up to five.

The premium cruise line is also launching service from Hong Kong, with the Genting Dream. Set to begin at the end of July, the program includes two- and three-night “Super Summer Seacations” with no port calls, in line with the local government protocols and approval of cruises to nowhere.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

First sailing: July 2, 2021

Ships: Grand Classica

Regions: The Bahamas

Bahamas Paradise is planning to resume service on July 2, when the Grand Classica is scheduled to sail from Palm Beach once again.

With a test cruise approved by the CDC, the company plans to restart its regular two-night cruise program to the Bahamas.

Lindblad Expeditions

First sailing: In service

Ships: National Geographic Venture, National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Endeavour II, National Geographic Sea Bird, National Geographic Sea Lion, National Geographic Explorer and National Geographic Endurance

Regions: Alaska, Galapagos and Iceland

Earlier this month, Lindblad received its guests back after a 15-month pause.

The expedition line is now operating in Alaska and in Galapagos, with three different vessels.

Soon, another four ships are set to reenter service, offering additional itineraries in the Alaska and also in Iceland – where the newbuild National Geographic Endurance will debut in July.