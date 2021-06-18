Starboard and Silversea Take Artisanal Luxury Shopping to Sea

Silver Moon

Starboard Cruise Services announced today that it is is bringing a "distinct blend of renowned brands, limited editions, artisanal goods and exclusive local treasures from around the world" onboard Silversea Cruises’ newest ship, Silver Moon.

The new ship that was delivered last year launched service today with its first guests boarding in Greece for an Eastern Mediterranean voyage. 

“We collaborated with Silversea Cruises to design a retail experience to spark voyagers' wanderlust with exclusive artisanal creations not found back home,” said Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s President and CEO. “The focus on locally sourced offerings will appeal to Silversea guests’ love of travel, sense of curiosity and desire for adventure.”

Silver Moon’s retail program is the first designed by Starboard's Luxury Division, according to a press release, which, according to the company was launched to deliver bespoke vacation experiential retail that cultivates unique memories for sophisticated, experienced, affluent travelers.

Starboard said the retail space features three boutiques displaying jewelry, apparel, handbags, fragrances, cosmetics, travel essentials and other unique offerings.

