Disney Cruise Line Introduces Holiday Cruises for Fall 2022

Disney Cruise Line has announced that it will be operating several holiday sailings in the fall of 2022 with Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises across the fleet, including the first fall season on the new Disney Wish.

According to a press release, these sailings will depart from Florida, New York, Texas and California.

“With five ships setting sail in fall 2022 from different homeports around the country, we are excited to offer more ways than ever before for families to make special memories with Disney Cruise Line,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line.

In fall 2022, the Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy will embark on itineraries out of Port Canaveral, Florida, while the Disney Dream will continue to sail from Miami.

The Disney Wish will be offering a series of three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas, while the Disney Fantasy will offer six-, seven- and eight-night vacations to the eastern and western Caribbean.

The Disney Dream will take guests on four- and five-night Bahamian itineraries and five-night Caribbean cruises to either Grand Cayman or Cozumel, Mexico.

All sailings from Port Canaveral and Miami will include a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island paradise outfitted for family fun and relaxation and brimming with special Disney touches.

The Disney Magic will sail out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, for two special itineraries in early November. A seven-night southern Caribbean sailing will visit Antigua, St. Lucia, Aruba and Bonaire, while a following six-night voyage will feature stops in St. Thomas and Falmouth, Jamaica.

“Spooktacular” sailings return to California in late September with Halloween on the High Seas cruises to the Baja Peninsula from San Diego, Disney wrote. The Disney Wonder will host three-, four-, five- and seven-night vacations from southern California, allowing guests to celebrate the Halloween season at sea while taking in the beauty of Mexico.

The Disney Magic returns to New York in late September for a series of Halloween on the High Seas sailings to Bermuda and Canada. Guests can visit Bermuda’s pink sand beaches and colorful coral reefs on five-night vacations or set their sights for a special six-night cruise to the Canadian ports of New Brunswick and Halifax that includes a stop in Bar Harbor, Maine.

The Disney Magic will visit Galveston, Texas, in late November for a variety of five- and seven-night Very Merrytime Cruises with western Caribbean itineraries. Ports of call include Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Grand Cayman.

On select sailings across the fleet, guests can dress up and join Disney characters in their Halloween costumes at Mickey’s Mouse-querade Party; enjoy themed food, beverages and crafts; and immerse themselves in a ghostly ship takeover with “elaborate decor and a magical Pumpkin Tree.”

During Very Merrytime Cruises, holiday magic will be unwrapped for the whole family with festive holiday decor, favorite characters in holiday attire and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Bookings for holiday itineraries open to the public on June 24, 2021.