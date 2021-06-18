Viking Prepares to Launch Voyages From Valletta as Malta Reopens for Americans

Viking announced today new details about its upcoming Welcome Back voyages in the Mediterranean that launch in July 2021.

The company is set to homeport the Viking Star, the Viking Sea and the company’s newest ship, the Viking Venus for three different 11-day itineraries that explore the Mediterranean, roundtrip from the Maltese city of Valletta.

Viking also announced today that it has partnered with Lufthansa to offer non-stop flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Malta, exclusively for Viking guests.

Viking’s announcement comes as the Maltese Government has eased rules for the arrival of international travelers, including Americans. Malta has developed a traffic light system for arriving travelers.

Beginning today, June 17, Malta has added most U.S. states and territories – covering the vast majority of the population – to its “Amber List.” Travelers from the Amber List may arrive in Malta with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test having been conducted at least 72 hours prior to arrival.

Yesterday, the European Union recommended that its member countries begin lifting restrictions on American travelers, with a formal announcement expected on Friday. Additionally, on June 7, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it has eased travel recommendations for 110 countries and territories. As part of the new recommendations, the CDC specifically ranked Malta as “Level 1” or the lowest for risk of COVID-19.

“Now that we have successfully restarted operations, welcoming guests back on board in England and in Bermuda, we look forward to launching our new voyages from Malta. We applaud the government of Malta for being such a supportive destination partner and for making the arrival and embarkation process even easier for our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With its rich history and stunning natural beauty, Malta is truly a gem in the Mediterranean that many American travelers have yet to discover. With our new Welcome Back voyages, combined with Lufthansa flights from Newark exclusively for Viking guests, there has never been a better opportunity to explore the Mediterranean from Malta.”