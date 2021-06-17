MSC Announces Itineraries for Summer Cruises from Miami, Port Canaveral

MSC Cruises has officially opened its U.S. summer 2021 cruises for sale aboard the MSC Meraviglia and the MSC Divina, with 3-, 4- and 7-night itineraries available from Miami and Orlando (Port Canaveral), starting this summer.

“It’s time to cruise again, and we are incredibly excited to open our U.S. summer 2021 cruises for booking and take a step closer toward bringing our guests back on board our ships in the U.S. this summer,” said Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “Looking ahead, our guests have so much to look forward to, with a choice of quick getaways or week-long vacations from Miami or our brand-new home port in Port Canaveral, all visiting our new private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. And, later this year, guests will love our newest ship to hit U.S. waters, MSC Seashore, when she makes her Miami debut this November. Given our experience cruising in Europe since last summer, we are eager to bring our safe and enjoyable cruises back to the U.S. and remind our guests of the enriching and memorable experience MSC Cruises offers.”

MSC Meraviglia will resume cruising on August 2, 2021, offering 3- and 4-night cruises visiting The Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Starting September 18, 2021, the ship will alternate between seven-night eastern and western Caribbean itineraries. Itinerary highlights include:

• August 2, 2021: Guests can be the first to sail again from the U.S. on this four-night cruise from Miami visiting Nassau, Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $509 per person for a balcony stateroom.

• September 18, 2021: MSC Meraviglia’s first seven-night cruise since resuming operations, embarking from Miami and visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve for a second visit. Prices start at $649 per person for a balcony stateroom.

• September 25, 2021: Seven-night cruise from Miami visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve for a second visit. Prices start at $639 per person for a balcony stateroom.

As the second ship to restart in the U.S., the MSC Divina will resume cruising a range of 3-, 4- and 7-night itineraries to The Bahamas and Caribbean, embarking from MSC Cruises’ newest U.S. home port, Orlando (Port Canaveral). Itinerary highlights include:

• September 16, 2021: Guests can welcome MSC Divina back to sea with a three-night cruise from Port Canaveral visiting Nassau, Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $239per person for a balcony stateroom.

• October 3, 2021: Seven-night cruise from Port Canaveral visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Cozumel, Mexico; and Costa Maya, Mexico. Prices start at $649 per person for a balcony stateroom.