Coral Expeditions Adds 2 North Australian Cruises for January 2022

Coral Expeditions has announced two special North Australian departures entitled ‘Across the Top’ for early 2022. According to a press release, the itineraries will operate between Broome and Cairns in January 2022 with only two 18-night voyages planned on the company’s expedition ship Coral Adventurer.

Covering over 4,000 km of remote coastline, the voyage will take a small number of guests through Australia’s great rivers, pristine outer reefs, and ancient traditional communities seen by very few in their lifetime. The expeditions will be hosted by Coral Expeditions’ renowned guides who will share insights into the rich history, geology, and indigenous cultures of the region.

“These voyages have been created for Australians and inspired by guest demand we see each year to join together our 10-night Kimberley and 11-night Cape York and Arnhem Land voyages” stated Commercial Director Jeff Gillies. “These are two of our most popular Australian expeditions. This combined voyage brings together our greatest hits”.

Highlights of the 18-night voyage include birdwatching in areas such as the Lacepede Islands and Adele Island, riding the tidal rapids through Horizontal Falls aboard a zodiac, standing at the tip of Australia on Cape York and more.

The first 18-night Broome to Cairns voyage departs on Jan. 1, 2022, and the second 18-night Cairns to Broome voyage departs on Jan. 20, 2022. Prices start at $13,450 per person per voyage.