Seabourn Announces Updated Restart Dates

Seabourn has announced revised restart dates for the five ships currently in its fleet.

• Seabourn Ovation – July 3, departing from Athens, Greece to operate in the Greek Isles

• Seabourn Odyssey – July 18, departing from Bridgetown, Barbados to operate in the Southern Caribbean

• Seabourn Quest – November 7, departing from Miami to begin the Antarctica season (previously announced)

• Seabourn Sojourn – January 11, 2022, departing from Los Angeles to begin the World Cruise

• Seabourn Encore – April 17, 2022, departing from Athens, Greece

“We continue to assess the overall global situation so we can make thoughtful, logical decisions about when each of our ships will restart,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We know guests are beginning to restart travel on some level in their personal lives and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible, starting as early as this summer in Greece and the Southern Caribbean.”

The Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation will not sail in Asia, Arabia or Australia for the 2021-2022 fall or winter/spring seasons due to continuing limitations in travel throughout those regions, according to a press release.

As such, the brand is cancelling select departures on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation between September 1, 2021 – April 26, 2022 to align with the overall restart plan.

Following the summer season in the Greek Isles, the Seabourn Ovation will now sail a selection of departures originally scheduled to operate on Seabourn Sojourn from Oct. 9 - December 21, 2021. The ship will then begin the new year by operating 12 brand-new sailings in the Caribbean/Panama Canal and Europe from January through May 2022 before resuming its originally planned deployment in the Western Mediterranean.

These new Seabourn Ovation sailings will be open for booking on July 8, 2021. This will be the first time Seabourn Ovation will call on the United States