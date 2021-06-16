Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Seabourn Announces Updated Restart Dates

Seabourn Encore

Seabourn has announced revised restart dates for the five ships currently in its fleet.

• Seabourn Ovation – July 3, departing from Athens, Greece to operate in the Greek Isles
• Seabourn Odyssey – July 18, departing from Bridgetown, Barbados to operate in the Southern Caribbean
• Seabourn Quest – November 7, departing from Miami to begin the Antarctica season (previously announced)
• Seabourn Sojourn – January 11, 2022, departing from Los Angeles to begin the World Cruise
• Seabourn Encore – April 17, 2022, departing from Athens, Greece

“We continue to assess the overall global situation so we can make thoughtful, logical decisions about when each of our ships will restart,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We know guests are beginning to restart travel on some level in their personal lives and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible, starting as early as this summer in Greece and the Southern Caribbean.”

The Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation will not sail in Asia, Arabia or Australia for the 2021-2022 fall or winter/spring seasons due to continuing limitations in travel throughout those regions, according to a press release. 

As such, the brand is cancelling select departures on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation between September 1, 2021 – April 26, 2022 to align with the overall restart plan.

Following the summer season in the Greek Isles, the Seabourn Ovation will now sail a selection of departures originally scheduled to operate on Seabourn Sojourn from Oct. 9 - December 21, 2021. The ship will then begin the new year by operating 12 brand-new sailings in the Caribbean/Panama Canal and Europe from January through May 2022 before resuming its originally planned deployment in the Western Mediterranean.

These new Seabourn Ovation sailings will be open for booking on July 8, 2021. This will be the first time Seabourn Ovation will call on the United States

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Coral

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report