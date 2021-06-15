Royal Caribbean Postpones Odyssey Sailings Due to COVID-19 Cases Among Crew

Royal Caribbean International has announced that the Odyssey of the Seas’ first sailings from July 3 to July 31, 2021 will be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases among the crew.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing Odyssey of the Seas’ first sailings from July 3 until July 31, 2021. The simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June, will also be rescheduled," the company said in a statement.

In a separate social media post, Michael Bayley, president and CEO, said of the eight crew members, six were asymptomatic and two have mild symptoms.

The company statement added: "All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey were vaccinated on June 4 and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18. These positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given but before they were fully effective.

"The eight crew members, six of whom are asymptomatic and two with mild symptoms, were immediately quarantined and are being closely monitored by our medical team. To protect the remaining crew and prevent any further cases, we will have all crew quarantined for 14 days and continue with our routine testing," the statement said. "Guests and travel partners will be notified and given several options to consider. While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests."