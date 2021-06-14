Saga Welcomes Two New Captains

Saga Cruises is welcoming two new captains for the Spirit of Discovery’ and Spirit of Adventure, as they return to service.

Darin Bowland and Jason Ikiadis will join Kim Tanner as the Captains of Saga’s cruise ships that are exclusively designed for guests who are over 50.

Bowland will take the helm of Spirit of Discovery on June 27 as she heads off around the British Isles, and Captain Tanner will take Spirit of Adventure on her inaugural 15-night cruise around the British Isles on July 26, according to a press release.

Bowland has previously held positions with Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation (Holland America), after starting his career as a cadet with the Royal Canadian Navy in 1985.

On joining Saga Cruises, he said: “When I first joined the cruise industry the business was all about the guests. After many years driving larger ships with 3000+ passengers, I am really looking forward to getting to know our guests and crew. Also, I love exploring, and I can’t wait to show our guests the many fantastic destinations that Saga offers.”

Ikiadis comes from a long line of seafarers, including his own father who was a ship’s captain, and his paternal grandfather who was in the Royal Navy.

“Following in their footsteps was inevitable” he added.

Ikiadis first went to sea in 1984, and has held many positions since, working up the ranks to Captain for cruise lines such as Azamara and TUI.

“Saga is a well-established and well-known brand, with a loyal base of guests who enjoy that personal experience” said Ikiadis. “Being able to Captain two brand-new ships is really exciting. The sister ships give a respectful nod to previous Saga cruise ships but these are thoroughly modern and contemporary in design. They’re also a dream to drive thanks to the fact they boast the very latest in ship technology.”

Regular Saga Cruisers will also recognize Captain Kim Tanner who has been with the cruise line for five years and is popular with guests and crew alike. C

aptain Tanner said: “I’m so looking forward to getting out to sea on our ships again. Although we successfully delivered Spirit of Adventure last year she still hasn’t had any of our guests onboard and I really can’t wait to show everyone how beautiful she is. The best part of the job is being out on the ocean and showing our guests what Saga cruising is all about with our fantastic modern and contemporary boutique cruise ships.”