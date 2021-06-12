Here Are The Cruise Lines Back in Service in June

After months on hold, the cruise industry is quickly mounting its comeback.

Many cruise ships are set to reenter service later this summer, but some are already sailing for several cruise lines.

Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest information.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean was one of the first major cruise lines to resume service, with sailings in Asia. The Quantum of the Seas has been sailing from Singapore since December. The ship is slated to continue to offer short cruises to local residents until October.

Over the summer, the company is preparing the reactivation of 13 other vessels, with global itineraries. The Adventure of the Seas reenters service next, sailing from the Bahamas. Starting in July, Royal Caribbean resumes U.S. sailings, with several vessels sailing to the Caribbean and Alaska.

Region: Singapore, Bahamas and Caribbean

Ships currently in service:

- Quantum of the Seas

- Adventure of the Seas (from June 12)

- Freedom of the Seas (from July 2)

- Odyssey of the Seas (from July 3)

Genting Cruise Lines

Genting is currently back in service with its Dream Cruises brand. One of the first cruise lines to restart service, it currently has one ship in service in Asia, with a second slated to resume sailings in July.

The World Dream remains sailing on a program of short cruises from Singapore, which first started in November 2020. In May, Dream Cruises also announced the restart of cruises in Hong Kong, set to begin at the end of July with the Genting Dream offering two- and three-night cruises to nowhere.

Region: Asia – Singapore and Hong Kong

Ships currently in service:

- World Dream

- Genting Dream (from July 30)

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is quickly adding ships back into service. While the Celebrity Millennium became the first company vessel to welcome the passengers back on June 5, three more vessels are set to be reactivated before July 3.

Region: Caribbean and Europe

Ships currently in service:

- Celebrity Millennium

- Celebrity Apex (from June 19)

- Celebrity Edge (from June 26)

- Celebrity Silhouette (from July 3)

Nicko Cruises

Serving the German market, Nicko Cruises relaunched service on Apr. 10, sailing to the Canaries. Using the new World Voyager, the company is currently offering cruises to Portugal’s Madeira and Azores islands.

Region: Atlantic Islands – Madeira and Azores

Ships currently in service:

- World Voyager

TUI Cruises

Germany-based TUI Cruises has resumed sailings in July 2020. The cruise line restarted with two vessels offering cruises to nowhere from Hamburg and Kiel. A third ship was later added, with cruises to Greece.

After several months of sailing exclusively in the Canaries, the brand is now expanding its itineraries again, offering cruises in Germany, Greece and the Mediterranean.

Region: Europe – Canaries, Greece, Mediterranean and Germany

Ships currently in service:

- Mein Schiff 1

- Mein Schiff 2

- Mein Schiff 5

- Mein Schiff 6 (from June 11)

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

After spending last summer sailing in Northern Europe, Hapag-Lloyd is now offering cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean with the Europa 2. The German cruise line is also sailing from Germany, with the Hanseatic Inspiration.

A third vessel, the Hanseatic Nature, is slated to sail to Norway from June 15.

Region: Europe – Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Norwegian Fjords

Ships currently in service:

- Europa 2

- Hanseatic Inspiration

- Hanseatic Nature (from June 15)

AIDA Cruises

Another German company expanding its restart plan, AIDA Cruises, has been sailing to the Canaries since March 20.

In May, the Carnival-owned brand added another two ships, the AIDAsol and the AIDAblu, to service, offering cruises from Greece and Germany. Starting on July 3, the AIDAprima is also being reactivated, offering cruises from Kiel, in Germany; while the AIDAstella will restart cruising from July 29 with 10- and 11-day cruises from Palma de Mallorca with calls in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Malta.

Region: Europe – Canaries, Mediterranean, Greece and Germany

Ships currently in service:

- AIDAperla

- AIDAsol

- AIDAblu

- AIDAprima (from July 3)

- AIDAstella (from July 29)

MSC Cruises

After pioneering the European restart back in August 2020, MSC Cruises has four ships in service in the Western Mediterranean, the United Kingdom and the Western Mediterranean. While the MSC Grandiosa has been sailing continuously since January, the MSC Seaside reentered service on May 1, and the new MSC Virtuosa debuted on May 20.

In June, the MSC Orchestra welcomed the passengers back in the Eastern Mediterranean. Five additional vessels are set to follow in the coming weeks, offering more itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the U.S.

Region: Europe – Mediterranean, UK, Northern Europe, U.S.

Ships currently in service:

- MSC Grandiosa

- MSC Seaside

- MSC Virtuosa

- MSC Orchestra

- MSC Splendida (from June 12)

- MSC Magnifica (from June 20)

- MSC Seaview (from July 3)

- MSC Meraviglia (from Aug. 2)

-MSC Divina (from Sept. 16)

Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises welcomed passengers back on May 1, with the Costa Smeralda in Western Italy. More recently, the Italian brand added the Costa Luminosa to the lineup, offering cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Two additional ships are set to follow by July.

Region: Western and Eastern Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Costa Smeralda

- Costa Luminosa

- Costa Deliziosa (from June 26)

- Costa Firenze (from July 4)

Viking Cruises

Viking is currently sailing in the United Kingdom with the new Viking Venus. The luxury cruise line is also planning to add other ships to service over the next months, with sailings to Bermuda, Iceland and in the Mediterranean.

Region: United Kingdom, Bermuda, Iceland and Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Viking Venus

- Viking Orion (from June 15)

- Viking Sky (from June 26)

- Viking Sea (from July 1)

Celestyal Cruises

Specialists in cruises to Greece, Celestyal Cruises, are resuming service this month with the Celestyal Crystal and Celestyal Olympia sailing from Athens.

Region: Eastern Mediterranean – Greek Islands

Ships currently in service:

- Celestyal Crystal (from June 12)

- Celestyal Olympia (from June 28)

American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines brought the passengers back in March, with a cruise to U.S. East Coast on the 100-guest Independence.

The small ship cruise line added ten more vessels back in service since, offering cruises on the Mississippi River, Pacific Northwest and more.

Region: USA – Domestic and Coastal Waters

Ships currently in service:

- Independence

- American Jazz

- American Star

- Queen of the Mississippi

- America

- American Constitution

- American Song

- American Harmony

- American Pride

- American Constellation

- Queen of the West

- American Spirit

American Queen Steamboat Company

Offering river cruises in the United States, American Queen Steamboat Company has had two ships in service since March. The new American Countess was the latest addition to the operational fleet, after a christening ceremony in New Orleans.

Region: USA – Domestic Waters

Ships currently in service:

- American Countess

- American Duchess

- American Empress (from June 14)

Aranui

Offering a service that mixes cargo shipping and cruising, Aranui Cruises has been sailing since July 2020. The line operates a single vessel, the 230-guest Aranui 5.

Region: Oceania - South Pacific

Ships currently in service:

- Aranui 5

Coral Expeditions

Coral Expeditions restarted sailing in October with the 75-guest Coral Discoverer. Later, the Australia-based cruise line added two other ships to the lineup, including the newbuild Coral Geographer.

Region: Oceania - Australia

Ships currently in service:

- Coral Discoverer

- Coral Adventurer

- Coral Geographer

True North Cruises

Specializing in adventure cruises, True North Cruises was among the first companies to resume service in July 2020. Currently, the 55-passenger True North is offering domestic sailings in Australia’s Kimberley region.

Region: Oceania - Australia

Ships currently in service:

- True North

Metropolitan Touring

Metropolitan Touring is back in service, offering expedition cruises to the Galapagos Islands. The Ecuadorian brand operates a three-ship fleet that includes the 40-guest Isabella II, which relaunched service for the company back in August.

Region: South America – The Galapagos

Ships currently in service:

- La Pinta

Variety Cruises

Variety Cruises restarted operations with its signature eight-day itinerary “Jewels of the Cyclades” aboard the Galileo. The company is also heading back to Seychelles with the Pegasos soon entering service in the destination.

Region: Mediterranean and Seychelles

Ships currently in service:

- Galileo

- Pegasos (from June 19)

UnCruise Adventures

One of the first companies to restart service in Alaska, UnCruise Adventures currently has six ships sailing in the region.

Region: North America – Alaska

Ships currently in service:

- Safari Quest

- The Legacy

- Wilderness Discoverer

- Wilderness Explorer

- Safari Explorer

- Wilderness Adventurer

Lindblad Expeditions

From June 4 to June 6, Lindblad Expeditions saw the restart of three different vessels. While the National Geographic Endeavour II welcomed the passengers back in the Galapagos, the National Geographic Quest and the National Geographic Venture resumed sailings in Alaska. Three more ships are set to follow suit by July 7, with cruises in Alaska and Iceland.

Region: Galapagos, Alaska and Iceland

Ships currently in service:

- National Geographic Endeavour II

- National Geographic Quest

- National Geographic Venture

- National Geographic Sea Lion (from June 25)

- National Geographic Sea Bird (from July 6)

- National Geographic Explorer (from July 7)

Alaskan Dream Cruises

Alaskan Dream Cruises’ U.S.-flagged fleet is back in service in Alaska. Currently, four of the company’s vessels are operating in the region.

Region: Alaska

Ships currently in service:

- Kruzof Explorer

- Chichagof Dream

- Misty Fjord

- Alaskan Dream