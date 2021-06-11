SRC

One Week and 17 More Cruise Ships Confirmed to Sail from U.S. Ports

This past week saw 17 more cruise ships confirmed to sail from U.S. homeports in the immediate future, with restart news dominating the week of June 7.

Line by line / Ship by ship: 

Norwegian Cruise Line

After announcing its return to the U.S. ports with a season in Alaska, Norwegian Cruise Line made more deployment moves this week, confirming the deployment of five ships.

Ship: Norwegian Encore (replacing the Norwegian Bliss)
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2019
Homeport: Seattle
Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point
First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Gem
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400
Built: 2007
Homeport: Miami 
Itinerary: Seven-day cruises to the Caribbean
First Cruise: August 15, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2013
Homeport: New York
Itinerary: Bermuda
First Cruise: September 26, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Bliss
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2018
Homeport: Los Angeles
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera
First Cruise: October 24, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Escape
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2015
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Itinerary: Caribbean
First Cruise: November 13, 2021

MSC Cruises

With the CDC approval for its request to conduct a simulation cruise, MSC confirmed its restart plan from U.S. ports, which will include two ships and is set to start in August.

Ship: MSC Meraviglia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500
Built: 2017
Homeport: Miami  
Itinerary: 3- and 4-night cruises to the Bahamas, followed by 7-night cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from September
First Cruise: August 2, 2021

Ship: MSC Divina
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500
Built: 2012
Homeport: Port Canaveral   
Itinerary: 3-, 4- and 7-night cruise options from to the Bahamas and Caribbean
First Cruise: September 16, 2021

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity is also adding ships to its U.S. restart, according to an announcement made this week.

Ship: Celebrity Equinox
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850
Built: 2009
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: Seven-night cruise visiting the Mexican ports of Cozumel and Costa Maya, along with Nassau, Bahamas
First Cruise: July 25, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Millennium (replacing the Celebrity Summit)
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038
Built: 2000
Homeport: Seattle
Itinerary: Seven-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruises
First Cruise: July 23, 2021

Carnival Cruise Line

With two announcements, Carnival not only confirmed its plans for the restart in the United States, but also expanded it, with the addition of four more vessels

Ship: Carnival Vista
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2016
Homeport: Galveston  
Itinerary: Seven-day cruises to Western Caribbean
First Cruise: July 3, 2021
Ship: Carnival Horizon
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2018
Homeport: Miami  
Itinerary: Six- and eight-day cruises to Southern and Western Caribbean  
First Cruise: July 10, 2021

Ship: Carnival Breeze
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650
Built: 2012
Homeport: Galveston  
Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to Western Caribbean
First Cruise: July 15, 2021

Ship: Carnival Miracle
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Seattle
Itinerary: Seven-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord
First Cruise: July 27, 2021

Ship: Mardi Gras
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200
Built: 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Itinerary: Seven-day cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: July 31, 2021

Ship: Carnival Magic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650
Built: 2011
Homeport: Port Canaveral   
Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean
First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Ship: Carnival Sunrise 
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984
Built: 1999
Homeport: Miami  
Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean
First Cruise: August 14, 2021

Ship: Carnival Panorama
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2019
Homeport: Long Beach  
Itinerary: Seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises
First Cruise: August 21, 2021

