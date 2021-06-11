One Week and 17 More Cruise Ships Confirmed to Sail from U.S. Ports

This past week saw 17 more cruise ships confirmed to sail from U.S. homeports in the immediate future, with restart news dominating the week of June 7.

Line by line / Ship by ship:

Norwegian Cruise Line

After announcing its return to the U.S. ports with a season in Alaska, Norwegian Cruise Line made more deployment moves this week, confirming the deployment of five ships.

Ship: Norwegian Encore (replacing the Norwegian Bliss)

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2019

Homeport: Seattle

Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point

First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2007

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Seven-day cruises to the Caribbean

First Cruise: August 15, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2013

Homeport: New York

Itinerary: Bermuda

First Cruise: September 26, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Bliss

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2018

Homeport: Los Angeles

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera

First Cruise: October 24, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Escape

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2015

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Caribbean

First Cruise: November 13, 2021

MSC Cruises

With the CDC approval for its request to conduct a simulation cruise, MSC confirmed its restart plan from U.S. ports, which will include two ships and is set to start in August.

Ship: MSC Meraviglia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500

Built: 2017

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: 3- and 4-night cruises to the Bahamas, followed by 7-night cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from September

First Cruise: August 2, 2021

Ship: MSC Divina

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500

Built: 2012

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: 3-, 4- and 7-night cruise options from to the Bahamas and Caribbean

First Cruise: September 16, 2021

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity is also adding ships to its U.S. restart, according to an announcement made this week.

Ship: Celebrity Equinox

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850

Built: 2009

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: Seven-night cruise visiting the Mexican ports of Cozumel and Costa Maya, along with Nassau, Bahamas

First Cruise: July 25, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Millennium (replacing the Celebrity Summit)

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038

Built: 2000

Homeport: Seattle

Itinerary: Seven-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruises

First Cruise: July 23, 2021

Carnival Cruise Line

With two announcements, Carnival not only confirmed its plans for the restart in the United States, but also expanded it, with the addition of four more vessels.

Ship: Carnival Vista

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2016

Homeport: Galveston

Itinerary: Seven-day cruises to Western Caribbean

First Cruise: July 3, 2021

Ship: Carnival Horizon

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2018

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Six- and eight-day cruises to Southern and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: July 10, 2021

Ship: Carnival Breeze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650

Built: 2012

Homeport: Galveston

Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to Western Caribbean

First Cruise: July 15, 2021

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Seattle

Itinerary: Seven-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord

First Cruise: July 27, 2021

Ship: Mardi Gras

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200

Built: 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Seven-day cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: July 31, 2021

Ship: Carnival Magic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650

Built: 2011

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean

First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Ship: Carnival Sunrise

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984

Built: 1999

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean

First Cruise: August 14, 2021

Ship: Carnival Panorama

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2019

Homeport: Long Beach

Itinerary: Seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises

First Cruise: August 21, 2021