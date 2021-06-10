Seabourn Unveils 2022-2023 Antarctica and Amazon Cruise Program for Venture

Seabourn has unveiled new “Extraordinary Expedition” itineraries in Antarctica and the Amazon for the Seabourn Venture, with voyages scheduled for fall 2022 through 2023.

Between November 2022 and April 2023, the line’s first of two ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships will sail the west coast of South America, cross the Drake Passage to Antarctica, tuck into remote South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, and explore deep into the Amazon River all the way to Peru, with untouched destinations for guests to experience throughout.

The new 2022-2023 itineraries include 15 distinct 10- to 21-day Antarctic and Amazon expeditions, with extended voyage options available up to 30 days in length.

“Seabourn Venture is the first-ever full luxury, purpose-built expedition ship,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We are looking forward to returning to South America in 2022 and 2023.”

Seabourn expedition itineraries come alive through a world-class expedition team of 26 wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists onboard. These experts are also part of the Seabourn Conversations program, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit.

Highlights from Seabourn Venture’s itineraries from late fall 2022 into spring 2023 include Chilean Fjords, Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, Brazil and The Amazon.

Featuring 132 oceanfront suites each, the Seabourn Venture and its sister ship are being designed for expedition travel blended with ultra-luxury and personalized service by professionals with experience in expeditions, hospitality and luxury cruising. The indoor and outdoor guest areas for the ships are designed by Adam D. Tihany.

Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships’ global deployment and capabilities. Two custom-built submarines will be carried onboard, in addition to expedition kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once.