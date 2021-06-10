Holland America Cancels Select Summer 2021 European Cruises

Holland America Line has cancelled the remainder of the summer 2021 European sailings aboard its two ships, the Nieuw Statendam and Volendam. This was announced in a press release.

The cancellation affects cruises that were scheduled to depart from September through November, along with the Collectors' Voyages (combined cruises) associated with those departures.

In addition, after an expected on-schedule delivery from the Fincantieri shipyard on July 30, the Rotterdam will remain in non-guest operations until its Sept. 26 cruise from Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Plans for Rotterdam's naming ceremony are being finalized.

Guests booked on cancelled Nieuw Statendam and Volendam departures will be automatically moved to a 2021 cruise on Eurodam in the Mediterranean, beginning with the Aug. 15 cruise through the Oct. 30 transatlantic crossing, and receive $100 in onboard spending credit per person.

Nieuw Statendam and Volendam guests also can choose to move to an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare or receive a future cruise credit of 110 percent of any cash paid that will be placed in the guest's loyalty account.

Guests currently booked on a cancelled Rotterdam voyage may select an equivalent sailing in 2022 at the 2021 fare paid, or they can choose to receive a future cruise credit of 110 percent of any cash paid.

Any guest on a cancelled voyage also can request a full refund of all money paid to Holland America Line.

The cruise line said that it continues to work with governments and port authorities in correlation with the phased resumption of cruising.