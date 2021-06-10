Royal Caribbean Clarifies COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements and Charges for Testing

Royal Caribbean International’s President and CEO, Michael Bayley, has responded to what he called “different narratives” regarding the company’s cruise restart and policies when it comes to requiring guests and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bayley also addressed the fact that guests may need to pay for COVID-19 testing onboard select ships.

“For Freedom, Odyssey, Allure, Symphony and Mariner sailing out of Florida ports in July and August we are strongly recommending all guests eligible for vaccines are fully vaccinated,” Bayley said in a post on social medial. “We expect approximately 90 percent of our guests will be vaccinated. Guests who choose not to be vaccinated or not willing to verify vaccination will be subject to testing and additional health protocols which will be at their expense.

“Kids not eligible for vaccines (under 12 from August 1) who sail will be required to be tested and subject to health protocols and there will be no additional charges.”

For the Adventure of the Seas from the Bahamas, the Anthem from Southampton, the Jewel from Cyprus, the Serenade and Ovation from Seattle, the Independence from Galveston, the Harmony from Barcelona and the Oasis from Bayonne, Bayley said guests will need to be fully vaccinated with the exemption only for children under 12. Children will thus need to be tested and subject to health protocols, with no additional charges for any testing.

In Asia, with the Quantum of the Seas sailing from Singapore, the company operates under health protocols and guidance from the Singapore government for testing and health protocols, Bayley said, so far carrying 75,000 guests successfully.