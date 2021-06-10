Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

The National Geographic Resolution Floats Out in Norway

The Resolution (Photo: Ulstein Group/Per Eide Studio)

After months of being out of sight in the dock hall at Ulstein Verft in Norway, the 126-passenger expedition cruise vessel National Geographic Resolution for Lindblad Expeditions was docked out on June 8.

This was announced in a press release by Ulstein.

The National Geographic Resolution is specially designed for polar waters and is scheduled for delivery in Q4. It is sister vessel to the National Geographic Endurance, delivered in 2020.

With the Polar Class 5 (PC5), the vessels are able to go far into polar areas, and this enables Lindblad to start their polar travels up to two weeks ahead of the other expedition cruise vessels, according to Ulstein.

Both are X-BOW vessels of the CX104 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. The X-BOW is a key element in the vessels; its powerful wave-slicing action provides a smooth ride across harsh stretches of sea, securing a comfortable transit for its 126 passengers.

This makes the vessel perfectly suited for adventures to far-away places. It also reduces spray on deck and allows for superior observation with a closer view of the hull due to the shape.

The vessel holds 69 outside-facing cabins, most of which will feature balconies with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that bring in the spectacular views and ample natural light.

The National Geographic Resolution was named to honour the legendary explorer James Cook. Captain Cook was the first to circumnavigate Antarctica, cross the Antarctic Circle, and the first European to reach Hawaii. While he captained several ships in his career, his favourite was the MS Resolution.

The 2021 version of the Resolution is a state-of-the-art and safe platform for polar exploration, Ulstein wrote. It is purpose-built for polar navigation.

The ship’s expanded fuel and water tanks provide for extended operations in remote areas. A fully stabilized, highly strengthened, ice-class Polar Code Category A vessel, it is designed to navigate polar passages year-round, and safely explore unchartered waters, while providing exceptional comfort.

It will carry a full suite of expedition tools and offer a variety of experience-enhancing amenities.

After its launch, the vessel will undergo finalizing work at the shipyard, where especially the interior part will be the most comprehensive before its sea trial period commences. 

