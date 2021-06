MSC Cruises Restart Plans Ship by Ship

Mounting a quick comeback in Europe, MSC Cruises is also planning to sail from the U.S. this summer.

Here's the latest restart projections for the MSC Cruises fleet, ship by ship:

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Cay and Key West

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: November 28, 2021

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Kagoshima, Naha, Ishigaki and Keelung

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: September 16, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Cay and Nassau

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since January 24, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta (calls in Spain to be added, starting on June 26)

MSC Lirica

Capacity at 100%: 1,560

Date: April 10, 2022

Homeport: Venice

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: June 20, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Piraeus, Mykonos and Split

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, featuring Ocean Cay

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: October 8, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Marseille and Ibiza

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712

Date: October 25, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Abu Dhabi

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Split, Piraeus, Rhodes, Heraklion, Limassol, Eilat, Aqaba, Suez Canal Transit, Salalah and Abu Dhabi

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: In service since June 5, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: October 28, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Palermo, Piraeus, Istanbul and Kusadasi

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: September 23, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ajaccio, Marseille and Barcelona

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: August 1, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: In service since May 1, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Taranto, Syracuse and Valletta

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Kiel

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Visby, Nynashamn and Tallin

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: November 20, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Rio de Janeiro

Length: 19 nights

Itinerary: Valletta, Barcelona, Alicante, Cádiz, Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Salvador

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: June 12, 2021

Homeport: Trieste

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Dubrovnik, Corfu and Kotor

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since May 20, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: British Islands – Portland, Belfast, Liverpool and Greenock