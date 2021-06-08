Norwegian Donates $25,000 to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that it has donated $25,000 to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) in honor of World Oceans Day on June 8.

Additionally, according to a press release, the world-renowned artist will create a custom masterpiece that will wrap the Lighthouse on Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.

The donation, which is part of a continued partnership to raise awareness about the importance of ocean conservation, will further benefit the foundation’s scientific research, including first-of-its-kind shark tracking programs which have revealed discovery insights into the lives of these species and therefore encouraged increased protection efforts.

The donation will also assist in the development and availability of the GHOF Educational Program, designed to provide state-standardized curriculum that introduces students K-12 to the beauty of the world’s oceans and its delicate ecosystem.

"I am thrilled to celebrate World Oceans Day with Norwegian Cruise Line," said Guy Harvey. "(Norwegian’s) support of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation has been instrumental in conducting our cutting-edge marine research and engaging cruisers with our award-winning video content and educational programs. We all look forward to safely getting back out on the water to sustainably enjoy our ocean resources."

As part of the partnership, Guy Harvey’s iconic marine wildlife depictions including sea turtles, manta rays, dolphins, and more will decorate the Great Stirrup Cay’s Lighthouse, which at nearly 100 feet high, also serves as the launch pad to the private island’s zipline, which spans a total of 1,200 feet long at 110 feet above the ground.

Later in 2021, guests will be able to enjoy this work while zipping to new heights and taking in endless ocean vistas, the cruise line said.

"We have a responsibility to protect our ocean resources now and for future generations to come," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer at Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Through our global corporate sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, we are always looking for new partnerships, technologies and processes to protect and preserve the world around us. Our continued partnership with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation has allowed us to continue to fulfill our environmental commitments of preservation, while also fostering a culture of awareness among our guests," he added.

Norwegian Cruise Line and GHOF have a long-standing partnership of working together to bring awareness to the importance of protecting marine wildlife and the benefits of a naturally balanced ocean ecosystem through various initiatives, including annual conservation cruises aboard Norwegian Escape, whose hull art was designed by Guy Harvey and depicts a magnificent underwater scene.

During these voyages, guests have the opportunity to interact with Guy Harvey through curated events and panel discussions led by him and the leading experts and scientists from Nova Southeastern University’s Guy Harvey Research Institute.

The next annual conservation cruise will take place in 2022, with additional details forthcoming, Norwegian wrote.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, Norwegian became the first major cruise company to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles across its 17-ship fleet and private islands, replacing over six million single-use plastic water bottles each year through its partnership with JUST Goods, Inc. The Company has also eliminated all single-use plastic straws, plates and cutlery on Great Stirrup Cay.

The partnership between the brand’s parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University includes a coral reef restoration initiative to reduce the effects of natural and anthropogenic stressors around the coral reefs surrounding Great Stirrup Cay as part of its global corporate sustainability program Sail & Sustain. Through this program, the company has launched many successful initiatives to mitigate waste, invest in new technologies to improve fuel and energy efficiency and promote water conservation and management across the fleet. The implementation of initiatives by the dedicated ship crews and unique company partnerships are essential to the program’s success.