Barbados Welcomes Celebrity Millennium, First Cruise Ship in 15 Months

Barbados welcomed the first commercial cruise in 15 months when the Celebrity Millennium sailed into the Port of Bridgetown early on June 7. The Barbados Port Incorporated has announced this on Facebook.

To commemorate the occasion, a Barbados delegation led by Minister of Tourism and International Transport Senator Lisa Cummins and Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, Hon. Kirk Humphrey hosted a brief welcome and traditional plaque exchange ceremony with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line executives.

The cruise executives were also presented welcome gifts by the Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc.

The Celebrity Millennium became the first ship to sail with guests from North America in more than a year. The ship left St. Maarten on June 5 with 95 percent of its passengers and the entire crew fully vaccinated – making it the largest COVID-19-vaccinated cruise in the world so far.

Just under 600 guests were onboard, some of whom disembarked for pre-booked, cruise line-approved “bubble tours” between the vessel and the shore excursion points.