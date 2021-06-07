Norwegian Cruise Line Expands 2021 U.S. Restart Plan From More Ports

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced additional voyages as part of its U.S. voyage resumption plan.

According to a press release, Norwegian Cruise Line plans to set sail beginning summer 2021 with voyages from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami and the line announced that the Norwegian Encore will debut in Alaska this summer in place of Norwegian Bliss.

Voyages expected to operate in the U.S. are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company said. All initial voyages will operate with fully vaccinated guests and crew.

"I am pleased to continue our Great Cruise Comeback with plans already announced for 23 of our 28 ships across our three brands beginning in July 2021 and phasing in through early 2022,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“We want to thank Governor DeSantis and the State of Florida for fighting in support of our industry. His leadership helped bring the CDC to the table. We are currently in communication with his staff and legal counsel to ensure that we can offer the safest cruise experience for our passengers departing from the cruise capital of the world."

Deployment Moves:

• Norwegian Gem will cruise seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean beginning August 15, 2021 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November from Miami;

• Additional itineraries on Norwegian Breakaway are open for sale to Bermuda starting September 26, 2021 from New York;

• Norwegian Bliss will sail on October 24, 2021 to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles;

• Norwegian Escape will sail on November 13, 2021 to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral;

• In addition, the Norwegian Encore will make her debut on the West Coast, taking the place of the previously announced Norwegian Bliss for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season. The Alaska itinerary will include visits to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, while also offering guests majestic views of Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Glacier Bay.