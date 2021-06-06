Here Are All The Royal Caribbean Ships Set to Sail This Summer

Royal Caribbean International recently announced an extension of its resumption plan to include sailings from Florida, Texas and Europe.

By the end of August, 14 Royal Caribbean International ships should be cruising once again across the Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia.

Here’s the detailed summary:

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents

First Cruise: Sailing

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Mexico - CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport

First Cruise: June 12, 2021

Ship: Freedom of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2006

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay

First Cruise: July 2, 2021

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: 6- and 8-night Southern and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: July 3, 2021

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2015

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: British Islands

First Cruise: July 7, 2021

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete

First Cruise: July 10, 2021

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point

First Cruise: July 19, 2021

Ship: Allure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2010

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: August 8, 2021

Ship: Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hong Kong

Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere

First Cruise: July 30, 2021*

*Projected

Ship: Ovation of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2016

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau and Skagway

First Cruise: August 13, 2021

Ship: Symphony of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2018

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: August 14, 2021

Ship: Independence of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2008

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean

First Cruise: August 15, 2021

Ship: Harmony of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2016

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: 7-night Western Mediterranean

First Cruise: August 15, 2021

Ship: Mariner of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay

First Cruise: August 23, 2021