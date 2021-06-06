Here Are All The Royal Caribbean Ships Set to Sail This Summer

Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International recently announced an extension of its resumption plan to include sailings from Florida, Texas and Europe.

By the end of August, 14 Royal Caribbean International ships should be cruising once again across the Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia.

Here’s the detailed summary:

Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
First Cruise: Sailing

Ship: Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Mexico - CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport 
First Cruise: June 12, 2021

Ship: Freedom of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2006
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay
First Cruise: July 2, 2021

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: 6- and 8-night Southern and Western Caribbean 
First Cruise: July 3, 2021

Ship: Anthem of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2015
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: British Islands 
First Cruise: July 7, 2021

Ship: Jewel of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete
First Cruise: July 10, 2021

Ship: Serenade of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point
First Cruise: July 19, 2021

Ship: Allure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2010
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: August 8, 2021

Ship: Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hong Kong
Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere
First Cruise: July 30, 2021*

*Projected

Ship: Ovation of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2016
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau and Skagway
First Cruise: August 13, 2021

Ship: Symphony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2018
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: August 14, 2021

Ship: Independence of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2008
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean
First Cruise: August 15, 2021

Ship: Harmony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2016
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: 7-night Western Mediterranean
First Cruise: August 15, 2021

Ship: Mariner of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary:  3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay
First Cruise: August 23, 2021

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

TECO Solutions

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report