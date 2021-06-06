Here Are All The Royal Caribbean Ships Set to Sail This Summer

Royal Caribbean International recently announced an extension of its resumption plan to include sailings from Florida, Texas and Europe.
By the end of August, 14 Royal Caribbean International ships should be cruising once again across the Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia.
Here’s the detailed summary:
Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
First Cruise: Sailing
Ship: Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Mexico - CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport
First Cruise: June 12, 2021
Ship: Freedom of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2006
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay
First Cruise: July 2, 2021
Ship: Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: 6- and 8-night Southern and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: July 3, 2021
Ship: Anthem of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2015
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: British Islands
First Cruise: July 7, 2021
Ship: Jewel of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete
First Cruise: July 10, 2021
Ship: Serenade of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point
First Cruise: July 19, 2021
Ship: Allure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2010
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: August 8, 2021
Ship: Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hong Kong
Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere
First Cruise: July 30, 2021*
*Projected
Ship: Ovation of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2016
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau and Skagway
First Cruise: August 13, 2021
Ship: Symphony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2018
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: August 14, 2021
Ship: Independence of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2008
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean
First Cruise: August 15, 2021
Ship: Harmony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2016
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: 7-night Western Mediterranean
First Cruise: August 15, 2021
Ship: Mariner of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay
First Cruise: August 23, 2021