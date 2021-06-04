New Carnival and Royal Caribbean Ships Arrive in United States

New cruise ships from Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International sailed into Port Canaveral on Friday morning ahead of the industry's restart in the United States.

First, the new LNG-powered Carnival Mardi Gras arrived at Port Canaveral following her trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona.

The 5,200-guest ship is poised to operate from the Florida port later this year sailing to the Caribbean.

Later in the morning, the new Carnival vessel was followed by Royal Caribbean's latest newbuild, the Odyssey of the Seas.

The Odyssey had been scheduled for a series of summer cruises from Haifa, which have since been cancelled. The ship is expected to operate from Florida later this year.