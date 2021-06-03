SRC

Katina Athanasiou Leaves Norwegian Cruise Line

katinaNorwegian Cruise Line's Chief Sales Officer Katina Athanasiou has left the company, according to her Facebook post.

She said that, for personal reasons, she wanted to delay her vaccination, which goes against Norwegian’s policy.

Athanasiou has served Norwegian as chief sales officer since August 2019. According to the cruise line, she was responsible for driving Norwegian’s sales strategy by maximizing opportunities across all third-party booking channels and deepening travel partner relationships.

Athanasiou is a cruise industry veteran for over 20 years who – prior to her chief sales officer role – served as senior vice president of charters, meetings, incentives and events (MICE market), overseeing the sales efforts for all full-ship charters and corporate and incentive groups across Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands. Before that, she led the MICE sales effort for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

It is not clear where Athanasiou will be moving on to post-Norwegian, but she hinted in her post on a “new adventure” and “new chapter.”

According to media reports, Todd Hamilton, Norwegian’s VP for international business, will be taking over as chief sales officer. No official statement about any of these staff decisions has been made by Norwegian.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Coral

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report