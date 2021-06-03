Katina Athanasiou Leaves Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line's Chief Sales Officer Katina Athanasiou has left the company, according to her Facebook post.

She said that, for personal reasons, she wanted to delay her vaccination, which goes against Norwegian’s policy.

Athanasiou has served Norwegian as chief sales officer since August 2019. According to the cruise line, she was responsible for driving Norwegian’s sales strategy by maximizing opportunities across all third-party booking channels and deepening travel partner relationships.

Athanasiou is a cruise industry veteran for over 20 years who – prior to her chief sales officer role – served as senior vice president of charters, meetings, incentives and events (MICE market), overseeing the sales efforts for all full-ship charters and corporate and incentive groups across Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands. Before that, she led the MICE sales effort for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

It is not clear where Athanasiou will be moving on to post-Norwegian, but she hinted in her post on a “new adventure” and “new chapter.”

According to media reports, Todd Hamilton, Norwegian’s VP for international business, will be taking over as chief sales officer. No official statement about any of these staff decisions has been made by Norwegian.