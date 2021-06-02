Dream Cruises Reports Tremendous Response to Hong Kong Sailings

Dream Cruises’ recently announced restart of cruises onboard the Genting Dream in Hong Kong has been met with an enthusiastic response from the public, the cruise line said in a press release.

After just one week of sales since bookings officially opened on May 27, Genting Dream’s first two high seas “Super Summer Seacation” cruises departing on July 30 and Aug. 1 are close to 90 percent while Friday night departures throughout August are at nearly 50 percent capacity.

“We are truly grateful for the tremendous response we have received from the people of Hong Kong and we are delighted to be able to offer them a ‘Super Summer Seacation’ experience to help satisfy their craving to travel again. The interest in Genting Dream has even extended to inquiries from corporate groups, charity organizations and wedding parties who are looking at chartering the ship later in the year,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines. “Also contributing to the success of our cruises has been the backing we have received from our travel and business partners who have been a great support to Dream Cruises throughout the years.”

“Wing On Travel is excited to work with Dream Cruises to promote the restart of cruises onboard the Genting Dream and have already received calls and inquiries, showing a positive response from the market,” said Lanny Leung, director & CEO of Wing On Travel. “The Genting Dream’s fantastic array of activities and facilities including live shows and music performances, Rope Course, Rock Climbing Wall and Waterslide Park will provide fun for the whole family!”

“Since the announcement of Dream Cruises’ operations, our corporate and business clients have been very interested in booking MICE itineraries onboard the Genting Dream. As well, our loyal long-haul and overseas cruise passengers who have been yearning to cruise again now have a product that will fulfill their desire to vacation on the open seas,” said Alex Lee, general manager at Mirarmar Travel. “Our hope is that this will help stimulate the hard-hit tourism economy and bring much-needed bookings back to travel agents who have been affected by COVID-19.”

Set to begin sailing from July 30, the Genting Dream will embark on two and three-night “Super Summer Seacations” on the high seas in time for the summer holidays in Hong Kong. The “Super Summer Seacations” will comprise of a two-night “Super Weekend Seacation”, departing Fridays, a two-night “Super Weekday Seacation” departing Wednesdays, and a three-night “Super Summer Seacation” departing Sundays.

Early bird promotional rates start at only HK1188 per person based on twin occupancy in a balcony stateroom for a two-night “Super Weekday Seacation” departing on Wednesdays. This rate will be available until mid-June.