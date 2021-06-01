SRC

Disney Gets Approval for 'Test Cruise' with Volunteers

Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Line will conduct a test and simulation cruise for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with volunteer guests aboard the 2010-built Disney Dream out of Port Canaveral for a two-night cruise.

Disney follows Royal Caribbean International as the second cruise line to get CDC approval for the test cruise option, which will lead to letting a ship operate with non-vaccinated passengers under health and safety protocols. 

For cruise lines opting to require 98 percent of guests and 95 percent of crew to be vaccinated for COVID-19, there is no test cruise requirement and less regulations. However, some brands appear to be set to have some ships go through CDC certification to have more non-vaccinated guests to target family travel.

In a letter sent out Thomas Mazloum, President of Disney Signature Experiences, announced the news in a letter.

"We now have the green light to conduct our two-night simulation cruise aboard the Disney Dream from June 29 to July 1, sailing from Port Canaveral. The ship will sail with volunteer passengers and test our newly developed health and safety protocols, which have been meticulously tailored to the current public health environment. All of these protocols are essential to cruising responsibly, and Disney Cruise Line couldn’t be more committed to making vacation dreams come true as it prioritizes the wellbeing of all who step aboard our ships," Mazloum wrote.

"Today, as we move closer to restarting our U.S. cruises, I want to spotlight the tremendous resilience and positivity of the team. Your collaboration and continued enthusiasm throughout the pandemic have been nothing short of amazing, as we’ve researched, drafted, revised and refined our comprehensive roadmap for cruising again. It has been no small feat – and I’m extremely proud of everyone."

 

 

