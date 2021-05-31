Royal Caribbean Group: Brand by Brand Restart Update

The second biggest cruise corporation in the world, the Royal Caribbean Group is poised to have all of its brands in service by June. Here's the latest:

Royal Caribbean International

First sailing: One ship in service; six more to follow starting on June 12

Ships: Quantum of the Seas in service; Adventure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas set to follow

Regions: Presently sailing in Singapore and soon in the Bahamas, Europe, Alaska and from Hong Kong

Sailing in Asia since December, Royal Caribbean International will soon reactivate another six ships in several different destinations.

While the Adventure of the Seas is welcoming the passengers back in the Bahamas in June, the Anthem of the Seas and the Jewel of the Seas are scheduled to sail in Europe in July.

More recently, Royal Caribbean also announced its intention to resume service in Alaska starting in July with two vessels sailing from Seattle.

A program of short cruises to nowhere from Hong Kong is also said to be in the plans.

Celebrity Cruises

First sailing: June 5, 2021

Ships: Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration

Regions: Caribbean, Mediterranean, United Kingdom, Galapagos and Alaska

Celebrity Cruises may become the first mainstream cruise line to resume service in the United States. The premium brand recently announced plans to start sailing from Port Everglades on June 26 with the 2018-built Celebrity Edge.

Globally, Celebrity is planning a phased resumption plan. By the summer, the company plans to offer cruises in the Mediterranean with the new Celebrity Apex; in the Caribbean with the Celebrity Millennium; in the UK with the Celebrity Silhouette; and in Alaska with the Celebrity Summit.

Cruises to the Galapagos isalso in the plans, with three ships entering service in the region.

TUI Cruises

First sailing: Three ships in service

Ships: Mein Schiff 5, Mein Schiff 2 and Mein Schiff 1

Regions: Presently sailing in the Canaries, Greece and Germany with cruises in the Mediterranean planned

TUI intends to have its entire seven-ship fleet in service this summer. The German brand is currently operating three vessels in different parts of Europe.

After several months sailing only in the Canaries archipelago, TUI recently expanded operations to Germany and Greece. A return to the Mediterranean is also planned, with cruises to Spain set to start in June.

“We are assuming that we will be able to put all of our ships back into operation in the course of the summer and that we will return to our well-known diversity on the routes," said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, in a prepared statement.

Silversea Cruises

First sailing: June 19, 2021

Ships: Silver Origin and Silver Moon

Region: Galapagos and Mediterranean

Silversea Cruises is welcoming the guests back in June with the new Silver Origin.

On June 19, the 2020-built vessel will enter service in the Galapagos, sailing with fully vaccinated passengers and crew.

Later in June, Silversea will also offer cruises in the Mediterranean with another new ship, the Silver Moon.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

First sailing: One ship in service; two more to follow starting on May 29

Ships: Europa 2 in service; Hanseatic Inspiration and Hanseatic Nature set to follow

Region: Eastern Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Norwegian Fjords

Currently sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean with the Europa 2, Hapag-Lloyd plans to reactivate another two ships in June.

Offering expedition cruises to Northern Europe, the Hanseatic Inspiration is poised to restart service on May 29. The Hanseatic Nature, meanwhile, will sail to the Norwegian Fjords from June 15.