Here Are Possible Restart Dates for the Holland America Line Fleet

Holland America Line will have the Eurodam back in cruise action on August 15, sailing from Athens on a roundtrip itinerary.

Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Eurodam

Capacity at 100%: 2,104

Date: August 15, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos and Santorini

Koningsdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: October 24, 2021

Homeport: San Diego

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 24, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Sitka

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: September 3, 2021

Homeport: Rotterdam

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Málaga, Gibraltar, Cádiz, Lisbon, Vigo and Brest

Noordam

Capacity at 100%: 1,918

Date: October 11, 2021

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Shimizu, Kobe, Kochi, Kagoshima, Sasebo, Sakaiminato, Vladivostok, Aomori, Hakodate and Miyako

Oosterdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: November 20, 2021

Homeport: Sydney to Fremantle

Length: 21 nights

Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Townsville, Cairns, Darwin, Dili, Komodo Island, Broome, Exmouth and Geraldton

Rotterdam (VII)

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: August 1, 2021

Homeport: Trieste to Civitavecchia

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Zadar, Kotor, Corfu, Taormina and Naples

Volendam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: September 11, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Korkula, Katakolon, Chania, Rhodes, Mykonos, Piraeus and Istanbul

Westerdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: November 13, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to San Antonio

Length: 17 nights

Itinerary: Oranjestad, Fuerte Amador, Panama Canal (cruising), Manta, Callao, General San Martin and Coquimbo

Zaandam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: December 20, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Amber Cove, San Juan, St. Maarten, Castries, Saint Georges, Port of Spain, Oranjestad and Willemstad

Zuiderdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: October 30, 2021

Homeport: San Diego

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta