Here Are Possible Restart Dates for the Holland America Line Fleet

Eurodam

Holland America Line will have the Eurodam back in cruise action on August 15, sailing from Athens on a roundtrip itinerary. 

Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Eurodam
Capacity at 100%: 2,104
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos and Santorini   

Koningsdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: San Diego
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 24, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Sitka

Nieuw Statendam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: September 3, 2021
Homeport: Rotterdam
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Málaga, Gibraltar, Cádiz, Lisbon, Vigo and Brest

Noordam
Capacity at 100%: 1,918
Date: October 11, 2021
Homeport: Yokohama
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Shimizu, Kobe, Kochi, Kagoshima, Sasebo, Sakaiminato, Vladivostok, Aomori, Hakodate and Miyako

Oosterdam 
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: November 20, 2021
Homeport: Sydney to Fremantle
Length: 21 nights
Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Townsville, Cairns, Darwin, Dili, Komodo Island, Broome, Exmouth and Geraldton

Rotterdam (VII)
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: August 1, 2021
Homeport: Trieste to Civitavecchia
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Zadar, Kotor, Corfu, Taormina and Naples

Volendam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
Date: September 11, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Korkula, Katakolon, Chania, Rhodes, Mykonos, Piraeus and Istanbul

Westerdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: November 13, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to San Antonio
Length: 17 nights
Itinerary: Oranjestad, Fuerte Amador, Panama Canal (cruising), Manta, Callao, General San Martin and Coquimbo

Zaandam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: December 20, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Amber Cove, San Juan, St. Maarten, Castries, Saint Georges, Port of Spain, Oranjestad and Willemstad

Zuiderdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: October 30, 2021
Homeport: San Diego
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

