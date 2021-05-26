Lindblad Expeditions to Return to Iceland in July

Lindblad Expeditions has announced it will be reactivating the National Geographic Explorer for a series of voyages in Iceland this summer starting in July, according to a company press release.

Plans call for the 148-guest polar vessel to explore Iceland on two alternating itineraries, Wild Island Escape and The Circumnavigation of Iceland.

The Iceland season will kick off on July 7, 2021 with the six-day Wild Island Escape.

The other itinerary, an11-day A Circumnavigation of Iceland, will showcase the magnitude of the country’s geological manifestations: glaciers, geysers, thundering waterfalls, immense cliffs, geothermal springs, boiling mud pots, and lava-scapes of unearthly beauty.

Both itineraries will provide guests opportunities for active adventure via Zodiac cruise, kayak, hikes, and walks daily, under the guidance and expertise of Lindblad’s team of naturalists, a National Geographic photographer, Lindblad certified photo instructors and an undersea specialist.

All guests 16 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated prior to travelling onboard for July voyages.

On voyages departing August 1, 2021 or later, all guests 12 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated. A complete list of health and safety protocols are listed here. From start to finish, guests will travel exclusively with their expedition community, all equally tested.