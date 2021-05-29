Cruise Ships Sailing June 2021 Update

The cruise industry comeback continues with operations with ships sailing in Europe and even more entering service in June in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in June:

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: World Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360

Built: 2017

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)

Itinerary: Week-long cruise to CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 12, 2021

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038

Built: 2000

Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten)

Itinerary: Caribbean – Seven nights to Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados or seven nights to Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Apex

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908

Built: 2020

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Mediterranean – Greek Islands, Israel and Cyprus

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Edge

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900

Built: 2018

Homeport: Port Everglades

Itinerary: Caribbean

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2019

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain) until June 10; Palma de Mallorca (Spain) from June 17

Itinerary: Currently sailing in the Canaries, with Spanish Mediterranean cruises planned from June 17

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2018

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: “Blue Cruises” with no panoramic sailing on Northern Europe

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500

Built: 2016

Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)

Itinerary: Two different one-week itineraries to the Greek Isles with calls in Rhodes, Piraeus, Souda, Corfu, Katalokon and Piraeus

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2019

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean – Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Seaside

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140

Built: 2017

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean – Civitavecchia, Valletta, Siracusa and Taranto

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2021

Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: Short Cruises to Portland until June 12, followed by seven-night cruises to Belfast, Portland, Liverpool and Greenock

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Orchestra

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2007

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Greek Islands and Croatia – Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Splendida

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300

Built: 2009

Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 12, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2010

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Greece and Croatia – Piraeus, Mykonos and Split

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 20, 2021

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Italy – La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari; Western Mediterranean cruises planned from July 3

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Luminosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2009

Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Corfu, Piraeus, Kotor and Dubrovnik

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Deliziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2010

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Greek Islands – Mykonos (with overnight), Corfu and Argostoli

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2017

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain) until June 26; Palma de Mallorca (Spain) from July 3

Itinerary: Currently sailing in the Canaries, with Spanish Mediterranean cruises planned from July 3

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAblu

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2010

Homeport: Corfu (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands including Piraeus, Crete, Rhodes and Katakolon

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAsol

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2011

Homeport: Kiel (Germany) until June 26/Rostock-Warnemunde (Germany) from July 18

Itinerary: “Ahoy Cruises” with no ports of call

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513

Built: 2013

Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)

Itinerary: Greece

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230

Built: 2019

Homeport: Kiel and Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Baltic, North Sea and Scandinavia

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Hanseatic Nature

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Norwegian Fjords

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 15, 2021

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2021

Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Orion

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2018

Homeport: Hamilton (Bermuda)

Itinerary: Week-long “Bermuda Escapes” with calls at St. George and King’s Wharf

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 15, 2021

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2017

Homeport: Reykjavik (Iceland)

Itinerary: Seven nights around Iceland

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021

Cruise Line: Nicko Cruises

Ship: World Voyager

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200

Built: 2020

Homeport: Tenerife (Spain) and Funchal (Portugal)

Itinerary: Atlantic Islands: Canaries, Azores and Madeira

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises

Ship: Celestyal Crystal

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 950

Built: 1992

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Greece and Turkey - Kusadasi, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Crete

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021

Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises

Ship: Celestyal Olympia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,664

Built: 1982

Homeport: Lavrion (Greece)

Itinerary: Greece and Cyprus - Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Ag. Nikolaos, Rhodes and Limassol

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 28, 2021

Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

Ship: Marella Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850

Built: 1996

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: United Kingdom domestic cruising with calls at Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 25, 2021

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Ship: Britannia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,611

Built: 2015

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: Three- and four-night breaks and six-night holidays around the UK

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 27, 2021

Cruise Line: Saga Cruises

Ship: Spirit of Discovery

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,000

Built: 2019

Homeport: Tilbury (England)

Itinerary: Scottish Highlands, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 27, 2021

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Ship: Silver Moon

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 596

Built: 2020

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Greece and Cyprus

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 18, 2021

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Ship: Silver Origin

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2020

Homeport: San Cristobal and Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises

Ship: Star Breeze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 204

Built: 1989

Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

Itinerary: Caribbean – Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and St. Barthelemy

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises

Ship: Wind Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148

Built: 1986

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Greece and Turkey

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Hebridean Island Cruises

Ship: Hebridean Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50

Built: 1964

Homeport: Oban (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: Scottish Highlands

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 1, 2021

Cruise Line: Noble Caledonia

Ship: Hebridean Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 118

Built: 1991

Homeport: Plymouth, Oban and Inverness (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising with Scottish Highlands, British Isles and Wales

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 3, 2021

Cruise Line: Noble Caledonia

Ship: Island Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 118

Built: 1992

Homeport: Portsmouth, Oban and Aberdeen (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising with Scottish Highlands, British Isles and Wales

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: Independence

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2010

Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)

Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Jazz

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 190

Built: 2020

Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2007

Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)

Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: Queen of the Mississippi

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 149

Built: 2015

Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: America

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 185

Built: 2016

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Constitution

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170

Built: 2018

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary: Washington D.C., Cambridge, Norfolk, Annapolis and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Song

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 195

Built: 2018

Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Harmony

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 195

Built: 2019

Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Pride

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 140

Built: 2012

Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Constellation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170

Built: 2017

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Puget Sound and San Juan Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: Queen of the West

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 132

Built: 1995

Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Puget Sound and San Juan Islands

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Duchess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 166

Built: 1995

Homeport: St. Louis, Cincinnati, Nashville and Louisville (United States)

Itinerary: Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Empress

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 223

Built: 2003

Homeport: Portland and Spokane (United States)

Itinerary: Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 14, 2021

Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Countess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 245

Built: 2020

Homeport: Memphis and New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72

Built: 2005

Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Adventurer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120

Built: 2019

Homeport: Broome (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Geographer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120

Built: 2021

Homeport: Broome (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises

Ship: Aranui 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254

Built: 2015

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Marquesas Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: True North Cruises

Ship: True North

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 2005

Homeport: Perth (Australia)

Itinerary: South West Australia

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines

Ship: Nippon Maru

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Variety Cruises

Ship: Galileo

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49

Built: 1992

Homeport: Athens (Greece)

Itinerary: Polyaigos, Folegandros, Syros, Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021

Cruise Line: Variety Cruises

Ship: Pegasos

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 44

Built: 1990

Homeport: Mahe (Seychelles)

Itinerary: Eight days to the Seychelles with calls at St. Anne, Curieuse, Cousin Island and La Digue

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Metropolitan Touring

Ship: La Pinta

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 32

Built: 1979

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Ship: National Geographic Endeavour II

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 96

Built: 2005

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Ship: National Geographic Quest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2017

Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Ship: National Geographic Venture

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2018

Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 6, 2021

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Ship: National Sea Lion

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 1982

Homeport: Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – LeConte Bay, Wrangell Island, Chichagof Island, Icy Strait, Haines and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 25, 2021

Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Kruzof Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 12

Built: 1968

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Glacier Bay, Auke Bay, Pelican and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Chicagof Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76

Built: 1984

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Frederick Sound, Hobart Bay, Endicott Arm, Glacier Bay National Park and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Safari Quest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 22

Built: 1992

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – San Juan Islands, Lopez Island, Deception Pass and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: The Legacy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 88

Built: 1984

Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Wilderness Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76

Built: 1991

Homeport: Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay with stops in South Marble Island, Tracy Arm and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Wilderness Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 79

Built: 1976

Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Safari Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 1998

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, South Marble Island, Icy Strait, Grand Pacific Glacier and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Wilderness Adventurer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 60

Built: 1984

Homeport: Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021

Cruise Line: Elixir Cruises

Ship: Elysium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 48

Built: 1982

Homeport: Zea/Athens (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021