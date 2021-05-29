Cruise Ships Sailing June 2021 Update

The cruise industry comeback continues with operations with ships sailing in Europe and even more entering service in June in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in June:
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: World Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360
Built: 2017
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)
Itinerary: Week-long cruise to CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 12, 2021
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Millennium
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038
Built: 2000
Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten)
Itinerary: Caribbean – Seven nights to Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados or seven nights to Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Apex
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908
Built: 2020
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Mediterranean – Greek Islands, Israel and Cyprus
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Edge
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900
Built: 2018
Homeport: Port Everglades
Itinerary: Caribbean
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2019
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain) until June 10; Palma de Mallorca (Spain) from June 17
Itinerary: Currently sailing in the Canaries, with Spanish Mediterranean cruises planned from June 17
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 1
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2018
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Itinerary: “Blue Cruises” with no panoramic sailing on Northern Europe
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500
Built: 2016
Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)
Itinerary: Two different one-week itineraries to the Greek Isles with calls in Rhodes, Piraeus, Souda, Corfu, Katalokon and Piraeus
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2019
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean – Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Seaside
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140
Built: 2017
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean – Civitavecchia, Valletta, Siracusa and Taranto
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Virtuosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2021
Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Short Cruises to Portland until June 12, followed by seven-night cruises to Belfast, Portland, Liverpool and Greenock
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Orchestra
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2007
Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Greek Islands and Croatia – Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Splendida
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300
Built: 2009
Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 12, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Magnifica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2010
Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Greece and Croatia – Piraeus, Mykonos and Split
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 20, 2021
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Smeralda
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224
Built: 2019
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Italy – La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari; Western Mediterranean cruises planned from July 3
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Luminosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260
Built: 2009
Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Corfu, Piraeus, Kotor and Dubrovnik
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Deliziosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260
Built: 2010
Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Greek Islands – Mykonos (with overnight), Corfu and Argostoli
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAperla
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250
Built: 2017
Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain) until June 26; Palma de Mallorca (Spain) from July 3
Itinerary: Currently sailing in the Canaries, with Spanish Mediterranean cruises planned from July 3
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAblu
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174
Built: 2010
Homeport: Corfu (Greece)
Itinerary: Greek Islands including Piraeus, Crete, Rhodes and Katakolon
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAsol
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174
Built: 2011
Homeport: Kiel (Germany) until June 26/Rostock-Warnemunde (Germany) from July 18
Itinerary: “Ahoy Cruises” with no ports of call
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Europa 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513
Built: 2013
Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)
Itinerary: Greece
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230
Built: 2019
Homeport: Kiel and Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Baltic, North Sea and Scandinavia
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Hanseatic Nature
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Norwegian Fjords
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 15, 2021
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2021
Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Orion
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2018
Homeport: Hamilton (Bermuda)
Itinerary: Week-long “Bermuda Escapes” with calls at St. George and King’s Wharf
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 15, 2021
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Sky
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2017
Homeport: Reykjavik (Iceland)
Itinerary: Seven nights around Iceland
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021
Cruise Line: Nicko Cruises
Ship: World Voyager
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200
Built: 2020
Homeport: Tenerife (Spain) and Funchal (Portugal)
Itinerary: Atlantic Islands: Canaries, Azores and Madeira
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises
Ship: Celestyal Crystal
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 950
Built: 1992
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Greece and Turkey - Kusadasi, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Crete
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021
Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises
Ship: Celestyal Olympia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,664
Built: 1982
Homeport: Lavrion (Greece)
Itinerary: Greece and Cyprus - Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Ag. Nikolaos, Rhodes and Limassol
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 28, 2021
Cruise Line: Marella Cruises
Ship: Marella Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850
Built: 1996
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: United Kingdom domestic cruising with calls at Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 25, 2021
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Ship: Britannia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,611
Built: 2015
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: Three- and four-night breaks and six-night holidays around the UK
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 27, 2021
Cruise Line: Saga Cruises
Ship: Spirit of Discovery
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,000
Built: 2019
Homeport: Tilbury (England)
Itinerary: Scottish Highlands, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 27, 2021
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Ship: Silver Moon
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 596
Built: 2020
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Greece and Cyprus
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 18, 2021
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Ship: Silver Origin
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2020
Homeport: San Cristobal and Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises
Ship: Star Breeze
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 204
Built: 1989
Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten)
Itinerary: Caribbean – Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and St. Barthelemy
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises
Ship: Wind Star
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148
Built: 1986
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Greece and Turkey
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Hebridean Island Cruises
Ship: Hebridean Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50
Built: 1964
Homeport: Oban (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Scottish Highlands
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 1, 2021
Cruise Line: Noble Caledonia
Ship: Hebridean Sky
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 118
Built: 1991
Homeport: Plymouth, Oban and Inverness (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising with Scottish Highlands, British Isles and Wales
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 3, 2021
Cruise Line: Noble Caledonia
Ship: Island Sky
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 118
Built: 1992
Homeport: Portsmouth, Oban and Aberdeen (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising with Scottish Highlands, British Isles and Wales
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: Independence
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2010
Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)
Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Jazz
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 190
Built: 2020
Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Star
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2007
Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)
Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: Queen of the Mississippi
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 149
Built: 2015
Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: America
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 185
Built: 2016
Homeport: New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Constitution
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170
Built: 2018
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Itinerary: Washington D.C., Cambridge, Norfolk, Annapolis and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Song
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 195
Built: 2018
Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Harmony
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 195
Built: 2019
Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Pride
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 140
Built: 2012
Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Constellation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170
Built: 2017
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Puget Sound and San Juan Islands
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: Queen of the West
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 132
Built: 1995
Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Spirit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Puget Sound and San Juan Islands
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Duchess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 166
Built: 1995
Homeport: St. Louis, Cincinnati, Nashville and Louisville (United States)
Itinerary: Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Empress
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 223
Built: 2003
Homeport: Portland and Spokane (United States)
Itinerary: Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 14, 2021
Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Countess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 245
Built: 2020
Homeport: Memphis and New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72
Built: 2005
Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Adventurer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120
Built: 2019
Homeport: Broome (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Geographer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120
Built: 2021
Homeport: Broome (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises
Ship: Aranui 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254
Built: 2015
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Marquesas Islands
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: True North Cruises
Ship: True North
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 2005
Homeport: Perth (Australia)
Itinerary: South West Australia
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines
Ship: Nippon Maru
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Variety Cruises
Ship: Galileo
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49
Built: 1992
Homeport: Athens (Greece)
Itinerary: Polyaigos, Folegandros, Syros, Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021
Cruise Line: Variety Cruises
Ship: Pegasos
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 44
Built: 1990
Homeport: Mahe (Seychelles)
Itinerary: Eight days to the Seychelles with calls at St. Anne, Curieuse, Cousin Island and La Digue
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Metropolitan Touring
Ship: La Pinta
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 32
Built: 1979
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Ship: National Geographic Endeavour II
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 96
Built: 2005
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Ship: National Geographic Quest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2017
Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Ship: National Geographic Venture
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2018
Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 6, 2021
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Ship: National Sea Lion
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 1982
Homeport: Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – LeConte Bay, Wrangell Island, Chichagof Island, Icy Strait, Haines and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 25, 2021
Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Kruzof Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 12
Built: 1968
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Glacier Bay, Auke Bay, Pelican and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Chicagof Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76
Built: 1984
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Frederick Sound, Hobart Bay, Endicott Arm, Glacier Bay National Park and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Safari Quest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 22
Built: 1992
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – San Juan Islands, Lopez Island, Deception Pass and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: The Legacy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 88
Built: 1984
Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Wilderness Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76
Built: 1991
Homeport: Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay with stops in South Marble Island, Tracy Arm and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Wilderness Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 79
Built: 1976
Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Safari Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 1998
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, South Marble Island, Icy Strait, Grand Pacific Glacier and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Wilderness Adventurer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 60
Built: 1984
Homeport: Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021
Cruise Line: Elixir Cruises
Ship: Elysium
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 48
Built: 1982
Homeport: Zea/Athens (Greece)
Itinerary: Greek Islands
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021