Royal Caribbean's Spectrum Poised for Hong Kong Deployment Program

Royal Caribbean International is expected to position the Spectrum of the Seas in Hong Kong starting on July 30 for short cruises to nowhere, which have just been approved by the local government.

The Miami-based cruise line had previously booked space at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal for the Ovation of the Seas, which is now sailing in Alaska and is expected to be replaced by the Spectrum.

The latter ship is dedicated to the Asian-market year-round for Royal Caribbean International, and was specifically designed for Asian guests.

Early but still unofficial deployment shows a two- night cruise leaving on July 30, while August and September feature a mix of three- and four-night sailings with no port calls.

Under regulations from Hong Kong the ship can operate at a maximum of 50 percent occupancy and all guests over the age of 16 will need to be vaccinated.