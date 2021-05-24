Vaccine Policies For Major Cruise Lines Returning to Alaska

Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Celebrity Cruises are on their way back to Alaska this summer. L

Let's take a look at their Alaska restart details and COVID-19 vaccine policies:

Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

First Cruise: July 27, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord

Vaccination required? Yes

Beginning on July 27, Carnival Cruise Line will offer seven week-long cruises to Alaska with the Carnival Miracle. Sailing from Seattle, the vessel will visit Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan as well as the Tracy Arm Fjord.

These Alaska cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Majestic Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2017

First Cruise: July 25, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-day cruise to Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan

Vaccination required? Yes

Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska with the Majestic Princess. Sailing in the United States for the first time, the vessel will welcome passengers back on July 25.

Until September 26, Princess plans ten seven-day cruises visiting Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Holland America Line

Ship: Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2010

First Cruise: July 24, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-day itineraries calling at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan, with scenic cruising in Alaska's iconic locales, including Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage

Vaccination required? Yes

Guests will have to have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Shipboard crew vaccinations will also be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Holland America Line is resuming its operations in Alaska with 11 departures from Seattle.

Starting on July 24, the brand will offer seven-day cruises to Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage aboard Nieuw Amsterdam.

Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2003

First Cruise: July 19, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Week-long itinerary visiting Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, as well as Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier

Vaccination required? Yes - guests over 16

Ship: Ovation of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2016

First Cruise: August 13, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Seven nights to Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway

Vaccination required? Yes - guests over 16

Crew members and guest 16 years of age or older will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and everyone 12 or older as of August 1. Those underage will receive a test prior to sailing.

Royal Caribbean International will sail the Serenade and Ovation of the Seas in Alaska this summer. Both ships will offer cruises from Seattle for fully vaccinated guest over 16.

The Serenade will begin cruising in July, with a week-long itinerary featuring calls in Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point.

The Ovation follows in August, offering cruises to Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway.

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Summit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038

Built: 2001

First Cruise: July 23, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and scenic cruising in Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier

Vaccination required? Yes - guests over 16

All sailings will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must be vaccinated; as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

Starting on July 23, Celebrity Cruises will offer a program of seven-night cruises to Alaska on the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit.

Sailing from Seattle, the vessel will offer an itinerary that include calls at Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and scenic cruising in Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Bliss

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2018

First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises from Seattle with port time Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska. On select sailings, guests will also have the chance to take in the serene views of Glacier Bay National Park or the Holkham Bay Glacier Fjord.

Vaccination required? Yes

The Bliss will sail revised itineraries from Aug. 7, 2021 through Oct. 16, 2021.