Vaccine Policies For Major Cruise Lines Returning to Alaska

Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Celebrity Cruises are on their way back to Alaska this summer. L
Let's take a look at their Alaska restart details and COVID-19 vaccine policies:
Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Miracle
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
First Cruise: July 27, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord
Vaccination required? Yes
Beginning on July 27, Carnival Cruise Line will offer seven week-long cruises to Alaska with the Carnival Miracle. Sailing from Seattle, the vessel will visit Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan as well as the Tracy Arm Fjord.
These Alaska cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.
Princess Cruises
Ship: Majestic Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2017
First Cruise: July 25, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-day cruise to Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan
Vaccination required? Yes
Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska with the Majestic Princess. Sailing in the United States for the first time, the vessel will welcome passengers back on July 25.
Until September 26, Princess plans ten seven-day cruises visiting Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.
Holland America Line
Ship: Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2010
First Cruise: July 24, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-day itineraries calling at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan, with scenic cruising in Alaska's iconic locales, including Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage
Vaccination required? Yes
Guests will have to have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Shipboard crew vaccinations will also be in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Holland America Line is resuming its operations in Alaska with 11 departures from Seattle.
Starting on July 24, the brand will offer seven-day cruises to Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage aboard Nieuw Amsterdam.
Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Serenade of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2003
First Cruise: July 19, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Week-long itinerary visiting Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, as well as Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier
Vaccination required? Yes - guests over 16
Ship: Ovation of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2016
First Cruise: August 13, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Seven nights to Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway
Vaccination required? Yes - guests over 16
Crew members and guest 16 years of age or older will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and everyone 12 or older as of August 1. Those underage will receive a test prior to sailing.
Royal Caribbean International will sail the Serenade and Ovation of the Seas in Alaska this summer. Both ships will offer cruises from Seattle for fully vaccinated guest over 16.
The Serenade will begin cruising in July, with a week-long itinerary featuring calls in Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point.
The Ovation follows in August, offering cruises to Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway.
Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Summit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038
Built: 2001
First Cruise: July 23, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and scenic cruising in Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier
Vaccination required? Yes - guests over 16
All sailings will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must be vaccinated; as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.
Starting on July 23, Celebrity Cruises will offer a program of seven-night cruises to Alaska on the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit.
Sailing from Seattle, the vessel will offer an itinerary that include calls at Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and scenic cruising in Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Bliss
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2018
First Cruise: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises from Seattle with port time Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska. On select sailings, guests will also have the chance to take in the serene views of Glacier Bay National Park or the Holkham Bay Glacier Fjord.
Vaccination required? Yes
The Bliss will sail revised itineraries from Aug. 7, 2021 through Oct. 16, 2021.